Siemens says SEC probe to take time: paper

13/04/2008 - 15:28

Cotizaciones relacionadas SIEMENS 101,44 -1,76%

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens AG's compliance chief expects an investigation by U.S. authorities into corruption at the company will some take time, though he is confident about the outcome, Tagesspiegel newspaper reported.

"It can take a long time yet," Peter Solmssen told the German paper in an interview to be published on Monday.

Solmssen said his feeling was that the U.S.'s SEC market watchdog was responding well to the actions SIEMENS(SIE.XE )was taking.

"We have a very good story, we have done an awful lot right. We are not getting precise feedback, but the atmosphere is good," he was quoted as saying.

Solmssen added that Siemens would exercise its legal rights and could sue individuals. It would pursue any claims for damages.

"We will protect the interests of Siemens regardless of the individual," Solmssen added.

The SEC and Siemens itself are investigating whether employees of Siemens, one of the world's largest electrical and industrial engineering companies, paid hundreds of millions of euros in bribes for telecommunications and other contracts.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung said in a preview of its Monday edition that the supervisory board of Siemens planned to debate claims for damages against former board members at the end of April.

"In the investigating committee, we have repeatedly broached the question of damages, also with regard to board members," Heinz Hawreliuk, a labor representative on Siemens' supervisory board, was quoted by the paper as saying.

(Reporting by James Regan, editing by Will Waterman)