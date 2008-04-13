Credit Suisse may make 5 billion Sfr writedowns: report

13/04/2008 - 16:24

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse could announce further writedowns of up to 5 billion Swiss francs ($4.99 billion) when it posts its first-quarter results later this month, Swiss media reported over the weekend.

Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Saturday the bank could face a first-quarter loss of up to 2 billion francs and further writedowns of around 4 billion francs, according to its own research.

NZZ am Sonntag said on Sunday the bank would announce writedowns of between 3 billion francs and 5 billion francs when it posts its figures for the first quarter on April 24, without giving any sources.

Credit Suisse has so far written down 5.8 billion francs and last month said it could report its first quarterly loss in five years as unprecedented market conditions in March had introduced new uncertainty.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the reports.

The company has fared better than Swiss rival UBS, which has written down around $37 billion in assets and cleaned out most senior management, including its chairman, after asking investors for emergency cash twice in two months, making it the world's hardest-hit bank from the subprime crisis.

(Reporting by Katie Reid, editing by Will Waterman)