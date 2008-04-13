Development ministers urge action on food prices

13/04/2008 - 19:30

By Lesley Wroughton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Development ministers from aroundthe globe on Sunday called for urgent action to stem soaringfood prices, warning that social unrest will spread unless thecost of basic staples is contained.

World Bank President Robert Zoellick and British PrimeMinister Gordon Brown have said the issue of skyrocketing foodprices needs to be front and centre at the highest politicallevel in every country, and Brown said he would raise it atmeetings of the Group of Eight powerful nations.

Concerns about rising food costs took on new urgency assenators in Haiti ousted Prime Minister Jacques Edouard Alexisafter a week of food-related rioting in which at least fivepeople were killed. There have also been protests in Cameroon,Niger and Burkina Faso in Arica, and in Indonesia and thePhilippines.

In just two months, rice prices have closed in on historichighs, rising by around 75 percent globally and by even more insome markets. Meanwhile, the cost of wheat has climbed by 120percent over the past year, more than doubling the price of aloaf of bread in most poor countries, the World Bank said.

The problem is most worrying in developing countries wherefood represents a larger share of what poorer consumers buy. Itthreatens to sharply increase malnutrition and hunger, whilereversing progress in reducing poverty and debt burdens amongthe poorest nations.

Top development officials who gathered on Sunday for ameeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank'sjoint Development Committee also called for action to addressclimate change. They urged the World Bank to mobilize financingto help the poorest nations deal with threats from globalwarming.

Indian Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram said risingfood and energy costs threatened to stir more social unrest.

"It is becoming starker by the day that unless we act fastfor a global consensus on the price spiral, the social unrestinduced by food prices in several countries will conflagrateinto a global contagion, leaving no country -- developed orotherwise -- unscathed," he said.

"The global community must collectively deliberate onimmediate steps to reverse the unconscionable increases in theprice of food, which threatens to negate the benefits to thepoor nations from aid, trade and debt relief," he said.

His concerns also reflect worry about the impact higherfood prices are having on overall inflation in India, which hitits highest level in more than three years in late March.

Douglas Alexander, Britain's minister for internationaldevelopment, said his country is willing to work with others tobring prices down. "Much has been said this week about risingfood prices, but now is the time for urgent action to tacklethe crisis, which is affecting millions of the poorest peopleacross the globe," he said.

Alexander also pointed to higher fuel costs and said it wasimportant that global oil supplies "are sufficient to ensurethe market has flexibility to respond to potential supplyshocks and changes in demand."

The World Bank has warned that the rise in food prices isnot a temporary phenomenon and has said prices are likely toremain elevated this year and next before moving lower, andthat they will likely remain above 2004 levels through 2015.

One of the biggest factors behind the sharp rise in foodprices is the increased use of crops for biofuels as analternative energy source. Almost all of the increase in globalcorn production from 2004 to 2007 went to biofuels in theUnited States, where farmers are heavily subsidized.

Other factors that have contributed to the food-price surgeare the growth in demand in Asia as that region grew wealthier,droughts in Australia and the rising cost of fertilizers.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; editing by Tim Ahmann)