Iranian official's meeting with IAEA head postponed

13/04/2008 - 21:57

TEHRAN (Reuters) - A meeting between a senior Iranian nuclear official and the head of the U.N. atomic energy agency has been postponed, Iran's official IRNA news agency and the U.N. agency said on Sunday.

IRNA did not give a reason for the postponement of thetalks between the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation,Gholamreza Aghazadeh, and Mohamed ElBaradei of theInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The meeting to discuss Tehran's disputed nuclear programmewas due to have take place in Vienna on Monday but has now beenput off to a more "appropriate time", IRNA said.

"We can confirm that the talks have been postponed," anIAEA official said. No further details were available.

Iran announced on Tuesday it had expanded its nuclear workby starting to install 6,000 more uranium enrichmentcentrifuges at its Natanz plant, in addition to 3,000 alreadythere, defying U.N. demands to halt the sensitive atomic work.

The five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council andGermany will meet on April 16 in Shanghai to discuss whether tosweeten incentives they offered Iran in 2006 to curb itsnuclear programme, which they fear could produce a bomb.

The Security Council has since 2006 imposed three rounds oflimited sanctions on Tehran for refusing to stop enrichinguranium, which can be used as fuel in power plants or providematerial for nuclear weapons if refined further.

Iran, the world's fourth largest oil exporter, says itwants nuclear power to generate electricity to meet boomingdemand.

In March, Tehran rejected a call by world powers for morenuclear talks with their envoy and said it would in futurediscuss its uranium enrichment programme only with the IAEA.

Under a deal reached in August between IAEA and Iran, theIslamic state agreed to remove concerns about its nuclear work.

A February 22 IAEA report said improved Iranian cooperationhad helped inspectors resolve all but one question about itspast work: Iran had not explained intelligence on suspectedexplosives and missile studies applicable to atom bombs.

Iran has ruled out halting or limiting its nuclear work inexchange for trade and other incentives.

Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki on Sunday saidTehran planned to unveil new proposals soon aimed at resolving"international" and other problems, but did not give details.

(Reporting by Hossein Jaseb and Hashem Kalantari, and KarinStrohecker in Vienna; Writing by Fredrik Dahl; Editing byAlison Williams)