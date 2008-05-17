U.N. sees chance for global ban on cluster bombs

By Louis Charbonneau

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations sees renewedmomentum for a global ban on cluster bombs as more than 100nations -- but not the world's top users and stockpilers --gather in Dublin to finalize an anti-cluster munitions treaty.

A top U.N. official and diplomats from countries thatsupport a ban say there is a good chance that the conference,which starts on Monday and runs through May 30, will end withthe signing of a treaty outlawing cluster bombs.

"I see a momentum that warrants cautious optimism on whatDublin can bring about," Ad Melkert, associate administrator ofthe U.N. Development Program, told Reuters.

There is an increasing "awareness that leaving so manydevices spread around is taking away the peace from peopleafter conflicts, particularly for children," he said.

Cluster munitions open in mid-air and scatter as many asseveral hundred "bomblets" over wide areas. They often fail toexplode, creating virtual mine fields that can kill or injureanyone who comes across them.

The UNDP says cluster munitions have caused more than13,000 confirmed injuries and deaths around the world, the vastmajority of them in Laos, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq andLebanon.

The so-called Oslo process against the bombs began threeyears ago and is modelled on the campaign againstanti-personnel land mines, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in1997 and led to the 1999 Ottawa Treaty banning them.

Melkert said U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was playinga key role in the Norwegian-led campaign against cluster bombsby actively advocating a ban.

U.S. OPPOSES BAN ON CLUSTER BOMBS

The top producers, users and stockpilers of cluster bombs-- the United States, Israel, China, Russia, India and Pakistan-- will skip the conference. But diplomats say Washington isencouraging allies to adopt positions that could lead to awatered-down treaty.

"It is regrettable that the U.S. and a handful of otherstates continue to insist on their need to use a weapon thatthe rest of world is banning," said Steve Goose, director ofthe arms division at the New York-based Human Rights Watch.

"But we believe that a strong new treaty will stigmatizecluster munitions to such a degree that it will be difficultfor any country to use them without internationalcondemnation," he said.

Benjamin Chang, a spokesman for the U.S. mission to theUnited Nations, said: "We are opposed to any ban on clustermunitions. We do not believe they are indiscriminate weapons."

Melkert said there are billions of unused cluster munitionsstockpiled by some 75 countries. Most of those countries arenow backing a treaty banning such weapons.

But U.S. allies such as Britain, Denmark, France, Germany,Japan, the Netherlands and Sweden are lobbying for theexclusion of some cluster bombs from the ban, diplomats said.

Some also are pushing for a transition period during whichthe devices could still be used and for deletion of a clause inthe draft treaty -- approved in New Zealand this year -- thatbars signatories from engaging in joint operations withcountries actively using cluster munitions.

"As it stands, the draft treaty is a strong, comprehensiveban on cluster munitions. Any attempts to water it down shouldbe rejected completely," Goose said.

(Editing by Xavier Briand)