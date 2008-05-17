Rain pushes Myanmar death toll higher

By Aung Hla Tun

YANGON (Reuters) - Torrential rain lashed survivors ofCyclone Nargis on Friday as Myanmar's junta raised its tollsharply to more than 133,000 people dead or missing, puttingthe disaster on a par with a 1991 cyclone that killed 143,000in neighbouring Bangladesh.

In a shocking update to a count that had consistentlylagged international aid agency estimates, state televisionsaid 77,738 people were dead and 55,917 missing after the May 2storm in the military-ruled country formerly known as Burma.

Up to 2.5 million survivors are clinging to life in thelow-lying Irrawaddy delta, with thousands of people liningroadsides to beg for help in the absence of large-scalegovernment or foreign relief operations.

In the town of Kunyangon, 100 km (60 miles) southwest ofYangon, men, women and children stood in the mud and rain,their hands clasped together in supplication to the occasionalpassing aid vehicle.

"The situation has worsened in just two days," one aidvolunteer said as children mobbed his vehicle, reaching throughthe window for scraps of bread or clothing.

The generals insist their relief operations are runningsmoothly, justifying their refusal to allow major aiddistribution by outside agencies and workers to victims of thecyclone, which flooded an area the size of Austria.

The junta issued an edict in state-run media saying legalaction would be taken against anybody found hoarding or sellingrelief supplies, amid rumours of military units expropriatingtrucks of food, blankets and water.

Aid groups, including U.N. agencies, say only a fraction ofthe required relief is getting through and, unless thesituation improves, thousands more lives are at risk.

Given the junta's ban on foreign journalists andrestrictions on the movement of most international aid workers,independent assessment of the situation is difficult.

RECLUSIVE REGIME

The United Nations said its top humanitarian official, JohnHolmes, would arrive in Myanmar on Sunday to try to establishcontact with its reclusive generals, the latest face of 46years of unbroken military rule.

"I understand that he's now scheduled to meet with theprime minister of Myanmar (Thein Sein) on Sunday," U.N.Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in an interview on U.S.television.

U.N. spokeswoman Michele Montas said Holmes was carrying athird letter from Ban to the junta's senior general, Than Shwe,who has repeatedly ignored Ban's requests for a conversation.

Four U.S. C-130 planes landed in Yangon on Friday and "twoof the shipments were handed directly" to non-governmentalorganizations, State Department spokesman Sean McCormack said.

He did not name the NGOs but said there was progressbecause this was the first time Myanmar's government had nottaken possession of some of the U.S. aid.

"We're planning four to five flights for both Saturday andSunday and it is our hope that some of those shipments, again,will be handed over directly to international NGOs," he said.

Myanmar's government was organizing a trip for diplomats tothe affected areas this weekend, McCormack added.

In a sign of the tensions between the generals and theinternational community, Myanmar's U.N. envoy accused France ofsending a warship to his country. France's U.N. ambassador saidthe junta was on the verge of a "crime against humanity."

French envoy Jean-Maurice Ripert said the ship is operatedby the French navy but is not a warship. It is carrying 1,500tonnes of food and medicine as well as small boats, helicoptersand field hospital platforms.

"We are still trying to convince the authority of Burma toauthorize us to go there," Ripert said. "The ship will be offthe coast of the delta, but in international waters, tomorrow.We still hope they will not refuse that."

Two weeks after the storm, ordinary people in Myanmar weretaking matters into their own hands, sending trucks into thedelta with clothes, biscuits, dried noodles and rice providedby private companies and individuals.

'TIME IS LIFE'

With international pressure and outrage at the generals'intransigence growing, the European Union's top aid officialflew to Yangon to push for more access for foreign aid workersand relief operations.

Like so many envoys before him, the EU's Louis Michel cameaway empty-handed but continued to urge the junta to shelve itspride and paranoia about the outside world.

"Time is life," he told reporters at Bangkok airport. "Nogovernment in the world can tackle such a problem alone. Thisis a major catastrophe."

Many refugees, crammed into monasteries, schools and othertemporary shelters after the devastating storm, have alreadycontracted diarrhoea, dysentery and skin infections.

Officials said one international health agency hadconfirmed cholera in the delta, although the number of caseswas in line with normal levels at this time of year in a regionwhere the disease is endemic.

"We don't have an explosion of cholera," World HealthOrganisation official Maureen Birmingham said in Bangkok.

Earlier, the generals signalled they would not budge ontheir position of limiting foreign access to the delta, fearfulthat doing so might loosen their grip on power.

"We have already finished our first phase of emergencyrelief. We are going onto the second phase, the rebuildingstage," state television quoted Prime Minister Thein Sein astelling his Thai counterpart this week.

(Additional reporting by Ed Cropley and Darren Schuettlerin Bangkok, Susan Cornwell in Washington and Louis Charbonneauat the United Nations; writing by Ed Cropley and JohnO'Callaghan; editing by Chris Wilson and Mohammad Zargham)

