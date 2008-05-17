Motorola's chief strategy officer quits

17/05/2008 - 2:02

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Rich Nottenburg, Motorola Inc's chief strategy and technology officer, has become the latest senior staff member to exit since activist investor Carl Icahn strengthened his influence, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The departure of Nottenburg, who added chief technology officer to his title in December, was announced on Thursday in an internal memo, Motorola spokeswoman Jennifer Erickson said.

"He left to return to the New York area to be with his family and pursue other opportunities," Erickson said.

She declined to say when Nottenburg tendered his resignation.

Former Chief Executive Officer Ed Zander, who left in January, named Nottenburg chief technology officer to replace Padmasree Warrior, who left in December "to pursue other opportunities."

The exodus came amid pressure from Icahn.

Motorola last year also saw its chief financial officer and the head of its mobile device business leave.

In April, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company posted a wider quarterly loss on weak cell phone sales, signaling further market share losses, especially in North America, to rivals such as LG Electronics Inc <066570.KS>.

It plans to spin off its mobile devices business next year after more than a year of losses.

(Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Braden Reddall)