Bush to head for Egypt talks with Palestinians

17/05/2008 - 2:15

By Matt Spetalnick

RIYADH (Reuters) - President George W. Bush flies to Egypton Saturday for talks with Palestinian leaders who will belooking for signs they will not be neglected after he lavishedpraise on Israel during a visit to the Jewish state.

Heading for the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh for thefinal stop of his Middle East tour, Bush faces growingscepticism over his chances of securing an Israeli-Palestinianpeace deal before he leaves office in January.

Bush's visit to Israel to celebrate its 60th anniversaryraised fresh doubts in the Arab world over his ability to actas an even-handed broker between U.S. ally Israel and thePalestinians.

He hailed Israel as a "homeland for the chosen people" andpledged that Israelis could forever count on American supportagainst enemies like Hamas and Iran.

Palestinians were dismayed that Bush, in his speech toIsrael's parliament on Thursday, made only one reference totheir aspirations for a state of their own and did not use theoccasion to press Israelis to make compromises.

The White House denied Bush was ignoring the plight of thePalestinians, insisting he would address their concerns in hismeeting on Saturday with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

"What he will make clear is that the Palestinian peopledeserve a state," said White House spokesman Gordon Johndroe.

Bush's trip to Egypt will follow a one-day visit to Riyadh,where he met King Abdullah and won an announcement of a modestSaudi increase in oil output in response to his repeatedappeals for help in easing record world oil prices.

Bush meets Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak and AfghanPresident Hamid Karzai as well as Abbas on Saturday and willsee Jordan's King Abdullah, Pakistani Prime Minister YousafRaza Gilani and Iraqi officials on Sunday at an internationaleconomic forum.

PEACE PROCESS STALLED

Bush's Middle East tour, his second this year, follows aU.S.-hosted conference in Annapolis, Maryland, in Novemberwhere Israeli and Palestinian leaders pledged to try to reach apeace agreement by the end of Bush's term.

Since then, talks have bogged down over Israeli settlementexpansion in the occupied West Bank and violence in and aroundthe Gaza Strip, where Hamas cross-border rocket fire hastriggered a tough Israeli military response.

Bush has voiced optimism that a deal still can be reachedas he tries to carve out a foreign policy legacy beyond theunpopular war in Iraq. People on both sides of the conflict areincreasingly sceptical.

Despite that, Israelis gave Bush a hero's welcome thisweek, many seeing him as the best friend the Jewish state hasever had in the White House.

Critics said Bush showed insensitivity by heapinganniversary praise on Israel on the day Palestinians annuallymark what they call the "Nakba", or catastrophe, when some700,000 Arabs fled or were forced from their homes during thewar over Israel's creation.

"He should have told the Israelis no one can be free at theexpense of others," Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat said."He missed this opportunity and we are disappointed."

As Bush visited Riyadh on Friday, Saudi Foreign MinisterPrince Saud al-Faisal criticized his outspoken support ofIsrael, telling reporters: "What is required is equality indealings ... and not selectiveness in dealings."

Abbas will make his case for Bush to put more pressure onIsrael. But he has little leverage and is weak at home,governing only in the West Bank while Hamas controls Gaza.

Israeli Prime Ehud Olmert is also on the ropes, facing acorruption scandal that could force his resignation andpossibly derail the peace process altogether.

(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)