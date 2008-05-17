AIG to set up services, data centers in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - American International Group Inc plans to establish a global shared services and data centers in Malaysia through one of its subsidiaries, the insurance giant said on Saturday.

AIG plans to build the global shared services centre and data centre across 10 acres in Cyberjaya, Malaysia's technology hub on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur, the firm said in a statement, ahead of the World Congress on Information Technology.

Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates and Intel Chairman Craig Barrett will be among some 2,500 delegates from 80 nations expected to participate in the event.

Separately, Nasdaq-listed TeleTech Holdings Inc , provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions, unveiled plans to roll-out delivery centers in Malaysia with an aim to create more than 10,000 jobs in 10 years.

TeleTech said it will set up delivery centers through its subsidiary TTEC Malaysia.

