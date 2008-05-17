AIG to set up services, data centers in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - American International Group Inc
AIG plans to build the global shared services centre and data centre across 10 acres in Cyberjaya, Malaysia's technology hub on the outskirts of capital Kuala Lumpur, the firm said in a statement, ahead of the World Congress on Information Technology.
Microsoft
Separately, Nasdaq-listed TeleTech Holdings Inc
TeleTech said it will set up delivery centers through its subsidiary TTEC Malaysia.
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)