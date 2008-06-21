Other OPEC members may join Saudi oil output hike

21/06/2008 - 12:50

By Summer Said

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - OPEC members with any capacity to spare will discuss boosting output together with top oil exporter Saudi Arabia at an emergency meeting to try to tame record oil, a senior Gulf OPEC official said on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has said it will pump 9.7 million barrels per day in July, the fastest rate in decades. No other producer from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has followed suit, and some member countries have reacted coolly to the Saudi plan.

But a senior Gulf OPEC official told Reuters that other members of OPEC, supplier of more than a third of the world's oil, would consider cranking up supplies if there is demand for their oil.

"The short-term policies to be discussed include the proposal that those OPEC countries that have spare capacity should boost supply, just like Saudi Arabia has announced it will do in July," the official said.

The kingdom -- and other OPEC members -- may also commit to increasing their crude production capacity in the long-term, he said.

"Long-term policies include OPEC countries going beyond their capacity that has been announced. For example, Saudi Arabia going beyond 12.5 million bpd," he said.

The kingdom is close to concluding a program to boost output capacity to 12.5 million bpd by the end of next year, but has yet to mobilize for any further increase.

Saudi reluctance to increase the amount of available spare capacity has stoked concern it might be unable to do so. The kingdom has always said maintaining the margin of maneuver is very costly and it needs to be assured there is demand for more crude before it expands further.

Riyadh has a long-held policy of maintaining a cushion of between 1.5 million and 2 million bpd to bring on line in the event of any emergency.

Saudi Arabia called Sunday's Jeddah talks between producers, consumers and oil companies in reaction to a record rally, which has taken oil to nearly $140 a barrel.

OPEC has consistently argued there is a large speculative element in the oil market, while many consumer countries have blamed record prices on concerns supply will struggle to keep pace with demand.

The senior OPEC official said the problem was more one of speculation than any fundamental shortage and that the meeting would come up with "serious proposals" to tackle it.

Other measures to be discussed in Jeddah would include addressing a shortage of refining capacity, investment in energy, speculation and regulation.

