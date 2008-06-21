Nigeria militants attack pipeline, cut output

21/06/2008 - 14:06

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigerian militants attacked an oil supply pipeline near Chevron's Escravos oilfields in the Niger Delta late on Thursday, prompting the shutdown of some production, a military general said on Saturday.

"An oil pipeline was attacked at 11:30 p.m. Thursday night," said Army Brigadier-General Wuyep Rintip, head of the Joint Task Force in the western Delta. "For production to have stopped, this shows the damage was serious."

Rintip said some 120,000 barrels per day was halted due to the incident. Chevron officials were not immediately available to comment.

Nigerian President Umaru Yar'Adua on Friday ordered the country's armed forces to tighten security in the Niger Delta after a bold nighttime attack on Shell's main offshore oil facility on Thursday.

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Alison Williams)