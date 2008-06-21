U.N. atom watchdog faces search mission in Syria

21/06/2008 - 22:00

By Mark Heinrich

VIENNA (Reuters) - U.N. inspectors go to Syria on Sunday toprobe allegations of covert nuclear work at a site whereIsraeli warplanes destroyed a desert complex at the heart ofWestern suspicions.

But ferreting out the truth may be hard nine months afterthe attack.

The International Atomic Energy Agency added Syria to itsproliferation watch list in April after the United Statespassed on intelligence imagery said to show a nascent reactorthat could have yielded plutonium for atom bombs.

Washington said Syria, an ally of Iran whose shadowyuranium enrichment programme has been under IAEA investigationfor five years, almost completed the plant with North Koreanknow-how.

Satellite pictures show the site was razed after theIsraeli bombing in a possible cover-up, nuclear analysts say.

But the IAEA's chief says there is no evidence Syria hadthe skills or fuel to run a major nuclear complex, and that aU.S. failure to alert inspectors before Israel's air strikelast year would make it hard to verify what the target actuallywas.

"We will do everything in our power to clear things up. Itake these accusations very seriously," Mohamed ElBaradei,referring to the June 22-24 mission headed by his deputy, saidin a German media interview on June 7.

"But it is doubtful that we will find anything there now,assuming there was anything there in the first place."

Follow-up IAEA missions will be necessary to get to thebottom of the mystery, Western diplomats say.

Washington took issue with ElBaradei's suggestion Syria,whose only declared nuclear facility is an old research reactorunder IAEA monitoring, looked unable to develop atomic power.

"The reality here is that there's some pretty strongevidence out there about what Syria was doing...It's importantthat the IAEA be allowed to fully investigate that facility andany any other one that they might find of interest to them,"State Department spokesman Tom Casey said on Tuesday.

Syria has denied concealing anything from the U.N. nuclearwatchdog in possible violation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Damascus has said the U.S. photos were fabricated ordoctored and that Israel's target in remote northeast Syrianear the Iraq border was a military building underconstruction.

LIMITED COOPERATION?

Syria told a meeting of the IAEA's 35-nation governingboard in Vienna two weeks ago it would cooperate with theinquiry and grant access to the al-Kibar site struck by Israeliwarplanes.

Satellite photographs taken since then show the area wasbulldozed and cleansed of the remains, with a new buildingerected there, independent U.S. nuclear analysts say.

Arab diplomats at the IAEA meeting briefed separately bySyria said it refused agency requests to examine three othersites on national security grounds, asserting these wereconventional military bases only and off-limits.

Other diplomats said IAEA wanted to check these places fora possible source of fuel for the alleged reactor, or relevantequipment, as none was found in U.S. pictures of al-Kibar.

The IAEA team will be led by Olli Heinonen, head of itsglobal inspectorate, and include two nuclear technology expertsfamiliar with Syria, diplomats said. They were set to have arange of talks in Damascus around a day trip to al-Kibar.

"The delegation will want Syria to explain what was at the(bombed) site. If Syria still says it was no reactor, they willwant information to substantiate that. There is a plan to takesamples on the spot," said a senior diplomat close to the IAEA.

"They will explain why the agency wants to see other sites.That doesn't have to happen (on this trip). If the IAEA doesn'tget acceptable answers now, inspectors can go back next monthand try again, and so on. This will be a process."

ElBaradei has demanded "absolute transparency" from Syria.

"Don't expect much from this trip, given Syria's extensiveefforts to remove incriminating evidence and the restrictionsthey will put on where the IAEA can go," said Mark Fitzpatrickat the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

"But the IAEA in the past has found things that the hostsdidn't expect, as in North Korea... So it's possible Syria willbe surprised. If the IAEA doesn't find anything (this time), itshouldn't be taken as any exoneration of Syria."

(Editing by Samia Nakhoul)