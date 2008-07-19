World powers test Iran's will to end nuclear row

19/07/2008 - 8:28

By Mark John

GENEVA (Reuters) - World powers will sound out Iran'sreadiness to negotiate an end to the long dispute over itsnuclear programme on Saturday, and Tehran said more suchmeetings might be needed.

The unprecedented participation of a senior U.S. officialin the one-day meeting in Geneva, together with Iraniancomments playing down the likelihood of an attack by the UnitedStates and Israel, have raised hopes of progress.

Signs of easing tension have helped knock the price of oiloff recent record highs, but the optimism was tempered by aU.S. insistence that despite the presence of its envoy WilliamBurns, real negotiations cannot begin until Iran has frozensensitive nuclear work, a step Tehran has repeatedly ruled out.

"That remains the U.S. position and it will continue to bethe U.S. position," U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Ricetold a news conference in Washington.

Speaking in Tehran ahead of the talks, Iranian ForeignMinister Manouchehr Mottaki welcomed the meeting: "We evaluatetoday's Geneva negotiations as positive and constructive."

"Today's meeting might continue with several others so thatthe view points of all sides can be put on the table so that wereach ... agreement," he told reporters.

Mottaki did not elaborate what he meant by agreement, butadded that he hoped the Geneva talks would pave the way foragreeing on "a modality and a framework" for furthernegotiations.

His tone reflected that of Iran's chief nuclear negotiatorSaeed Jalili, who spoke of his "positive intentions" as hearrived in Geneva on Friday for the talks with officials fromthe United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany-- the so-called sextet.

"CREATIVE" DIPLOMACY

Jalili has a mandate from Iran's Supreme Leader AyatollahAli Khamenei and President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad to take anydecision needed, a senior Iranian official told Reuters, addingthat the meeting "will clarify the fate of the negotiations".

Iran, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, rejectssuspicions that it wants the atom bomb, saying the aim of theprogramme is to generate electricity so that it can export morecrude oil and gas.

Western diplomats say they want the talks to clarify Iran'sresponse to an enhanced sextet offer, delivered last month, oftechnical and commercial incentives to suspend uraniumenrichment.

"We are interested in creating conditions in a creativemanner to start negotiations," said a spokeswoman for EUforeign policy chief Javier Solana, who presented the offer toTehran.

But Iran appeared to rule out one option being discussed inthe sextet when the senior official said Tehran would not bewilling to freeze expansion of its nuclear programme if theU.N. Security Council halted further sanctions measures againstit.

The U.N. has imposed three sets of sanctions on Iran in astand-off that goes back to the revelation in 2002 by an exiledopposition group of the existence of a uranium enrichmentfacility and heavy water plant in the country.

Tension has intensified since Tehran tested missiles lastweek, alarming Israel and unsettling energy markets on fearsthat conflict could disrupt supply.

Yet oil prices slipped on Friday, ending 13 percent downfrom last week's record of over $147 a barrel of crude.

Traders cited as factors the attendance of Burns -- acareer diplomat who helped restore U.S. ties with Libya in 2006-- and a comment by Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottakithat the chances of an Israeli or U.S. strike were "almostzero".

(Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Geneva, SuePleming in Washington, Hossein Jaseb and Zahra Hosseinian inTehran; Editing by Jon Boyle)