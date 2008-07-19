Obama arrives in Afghanistan

19/07/2008 - 8:53

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Barack Obama arrived in Afghanistan on Saturday, his campaign said.

"At approximately 3:15 a.m. EDT (8:15 a.m. British time), Ireceived a phone call telling me that Senator Obama had landedat the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan," Robert Gibbs, a top aideto the Illinois senator, said in a written statement.

Obama left the United States on Thursday and stopped firstin Kuwait, where he visited troops, Gibbs said.

Before departing for the trip in which he will also visitIraq, Obama told reporters he expected to do a lot oflistening.

"I want to, obviously, talk to the commanders and get asense, both in Afghanistan and in Baghdad of ... what ... theirbiggest concerns are. And I want to thank our troops for theheroic work that they've been doing," Obama said, just beforeboarding a military plane for the trip to Kuwait.

Obama has called for adding two brigades or about 7,000U.S. troops in Afghanistan and shifting from what he said was a"single-minded" focus on Iraq by the Bush administration. Hehas called for removing U.S. combat troops from Iraq within 16months.

The United States has about 36,000 troops in Afghanistan.Some 17,500 form part of a 53,000-strong NATO-led force that istackling rising insurgent violence.

The senator is also planning to stop next week in Jordan,Israel, Germany, France and Britain. He is trying to counteraccusations by Sen. John McCain, his Republican rival in theNovember 4 election, that he lacks the foreign-policy seasoningto serve as commander in chief.

Asked whether he would have some tough talk for AfghanPresident Hamid Karzai and Iraqi President Nuri al-Maliki,Obama replied, "I'm more interested in listening than doing alot of talking."

"And I think it is very important to recognize that I'mgoing over there as a U.S. senator. We have one president at atime, so it's the president's job to deliver those messages,"Obama added.

Joining Obama in the congressional delegation were JackReed, a Democratic senator from Rhode Island, and Sen. ChuckHagel, a Republican from Nebraska.

