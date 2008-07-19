Iran rules out enrichment freeze at nuclear talks

By Mark John and Parisa Hafezi

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian officials ruled out any freezein uranium enrichment on Saturday at the start of talks overTehran's nuclear program attended for the first time by asenior U.S. diplomat.

"Any kind of suspension or freeze is out of the question,"an Iranian official told Reuters, rejecting the main conditionset by the United States and other major powers for formalnegotiations to end the long-running dispute.

The high-level U.S. participation in the one-day meeting inGeneva, together with Iranian comments playing down thelikelihood of an attack by the United States and Israel, hadraised hopes of progress and helped ease record oil prices.

But the optimism was tempered by U.S. insistence thatdespite the presence of its envoy William Burns, realnegotiations cannot begin until Iran has frozen sensitivenuclear work, a step Tehran has repeatedly ruled out.

"That remains the U.S. position and it will continue to bethe U.S. position," U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Ricetold a news conference in Washington.

Iran's ambassador to Switzerland said Iran would not acceptfreezing enrichment. "It is not in Iran's agenda to discussthis issue," Keyvan Imani told reporters.

"As our supreme leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) clearlysaid, our path is very clear: We are not going to abandon ourrights."

Khamenei said on Wednesday Iran was ready to negotiate, butshowed no sign of backing down on the Islamic Republic'srefusal to halt atomic activities.

HOPES DAMPENED

The Iranian comments dampened hopes which had been raisedby upbeat statements ahead of the talks, which Iranian ForeignMinister Manouchehr Mottaki portrayed as "positive andconstructive".

"Today's meeting might continue with several others so thatthe viewpoints of all sides can be put on the table so that wereach ... agreement," he told reporters.

He did not elaborate what he meant by agreement, but addedthat he hoped the talks would pave the way for agreeing on "amodality and a framework" for further negotiations.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili also spoke ofhis "positive intentions" as he arrived in Geneva on Friday forthe talks with officials from the United States, Russia, China,France, Britain and Germany -- the so-called sextet.

Neither Jalili, Burns nor EU foreign policy chief JavierSolana spoke to reporters as they went into the first sessionof talks on Saturday.

Iran, the world's fourth-largest oil producer, rejectssuspicions that it wants the atom bomb, saying the aim of thenuclear programme is to generate electricity so that it canexport more oil and gas.

Western diplomats say they want the talks to clarify Iran'sresponse to an offer, delivered last month, of technical andcommercial incentives to suspend uranium enrichment.

Asked about the Iranian officials' rejection of suspension,Solana's spokeswoman Cristina Gallach said: "We have to wait tothis afternoon to see the Iranian position. We are ready tolook at creative manners to allow negotiations to start in fullagreement with the U.N. Security Council."

The U.N. has imposed three sets of sanctions on Iran in astand-off that goes back to the revelation in 2002 by an exiledopposition group of the existence of a uranium enrichmentfacility and heavy water plant in the country.

Tension has intensified since Tehran tested missiles lastweek, alarming Israel and unsettling energy markets on fearsthat conflict could disrupt supply.

Yet oil prices slipped on Friday, ending 13 percent downfrom last week's record of over $147 a barrel of crude.

Traders cited as factors the attendance of Burns -- acareer diplomat who helped restore U.S. ties with Libya in 2006-- and a comment by Mottaki that the chances of an Israeli orU.S. strike were "almost zero".

