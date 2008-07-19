Obama in Afghanistan to sound out commanders

KABUL (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic presidential candidateBarack Obama was in Afghanistan on Saturday to talk to NATOcommanders and U.S. troops about the war he says is not gettingenough attention from the Bush administration.

Obama made Afghanistan the first stop on an overseas tripaimed at proving his foreign policy credentials. He will alsovisit Iraq, Jordan, Israel, Germany, France and Britain.

"I want to, obviously, talk to the commanders and get asense, both in Afghanistan and in Baghdad of ... what ... theirbiggest concerns are," he told reporters before boarding amilitary flight from the United States. "And I want to thankour troops for the heroic work that they've been doing."

Obama wants to send two more brigades, or about 7,000 U.S.troops, to Afghanistan to shift emphasis from what he calls theBush administration's "single-minded" focus on Iraq. He hascalled for a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq in 16 months.

The United States has about four times more troops in Iraqthan the 36,000 it has in Afghanistan. But more of its soldierswere killed in Afghanistan in both May and June than in Iraq.

It is over six years since U.S.-led and Afghan forcestoppled the Taliban for sheltering al Qaeda leaders behind theSeptember 11 attacks, but violence has risen sharply in recentmonths and there are few signs the insurgency is weakening.

Obama's Republican presidential rival, John McCain, alsowants to send three more brigades to Afghanistan and pledged tofind the extra troops by "asking NATO to send more and bysending U.S. troops as they become available."

But despite the violence, many Afghanistan analysts doubtedsending more troops was the answer.

"I don't think decreasing or increasing troop numbers isgoing to yield a long-term stability here, or peace," said MattWaldman, policy adviser to Oxfam International.

More effective aid, rural development and conflictresolution at a local level are the real priorities, he said.

Foreign spending on aid and development is dwarfed by thatspent on military operations in Afghanistan. The U.S. militaryalone now spends some $100 million a day, aid agencies say,compared with $7 million a day spent by all aid donors.

Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki said whether Obama orMcCain wins the November 4 election, pulling troops out in theshorter term would be better for Iraq.

Asked in an interview with Germany's Der Spiegel magazinewhen U.S. troops should leave Iraq, he said:

"As far as we are concerned, as soon as possible. U.S.presidential candidate Barack Obama talks about 16 months.That, we think, would be the right timeframe for a withdrawal,with the possibility of slight changes," Maliki said.

OBAMA "LISTENING, NOT TALKING"

McCain criticised Obama for announcing his strategy onAfghanistan before leaving for the fact-finding trip.

"Apparently, he's confident enough that he won't find anyfacts that might change his opinion or alter his strategy.Remarkable," McCain said in his weekly radio spot.

"This is similar to the mistake Senator Obama made when heconfidently declared that the surge in Iraq could not possiblyreduce sectarian violence there," he said. "And it is preciselythe success of the surge in Iraq that shows us the way tovictory over the Taliban."

Asked whether he would have some tough talk for AfghanPresident Hamid Karzai and Maliki, Obama said: "I'm moreinterested in listening than doing a lot of talking.

"And I think it is very important to recognise that I'mgoing over there as a U.S. senator. We have one president at atime, so it's the president's job to deliver those messages."

Obama last week criticised Karzai in an interview with CNN.

"I think the Karzai government has not gotten out of thebunker and helped to organise Afghanistan," he said.

"I think the Karzai government has not gotten out of thebunker and helped to organise Afghanistan," he said.