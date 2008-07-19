Mbeki seeks team to help mediate Zimbabwe crisis

19/07/2008 - 14:58

By Cris Chinaka

HARARE (Reuters) - South African President Thabo Mbeki hasproposed forming a team drawn from regional bodies and theUnited Nations to help him mediate in the worsening crisis inneighbouring Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe's main opposition Movement for Democratic Changehas refused to recognise President Robert Mugabe's overwhelmingvictory in a controversial June 27 vote held after MDC leaderMorgan Tsvangirai pulled out, citing violence by ruling partymilitia.

The resulting impasse has dampened hopes of halting aneconomic meltdown that has forced the central bank to introducea 100 billion Zimbabwe dollar note -- enough to buy two loavesof bread -- in a desperate fight against rampanthyperinflation.

Mbeki has been mediating preliminary talks betweenofficials of Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF and the MDC to resolve thestand-off but critics say he has failed to make any progressand has favoured Mugabe with his soft diplomatic approach.

A statement seen by Reuters on Saturday said Mbeki hadproposed during a meeting on Friday creating a teamrepresenting the African Union, the Southern AfricanDevelopment Community and the United Nations, with which hewould liaise in efforts to foster dialogue between Zimbabwe'swarring parties.

"The Chairperson of the Commission (of the AU) supportedPresident Mbeki's proposal for the establishment of a referencegroup," the brief AU statement said.

It urged Mugabe and Tsvangirai to "honour their commitmentto initiate dialogue with a view to promoting peace, stability, democracy and reconciliation of the Zimbabwean people".

In a public letter to his supporters, Tsvangirai -- who haspreviously demanded that an AU envoy join the mediation beforehis MDC will agree to more substantial talks -- said setting upthe new team was a positive step.

"We welcome (the) appointment of a reference group ofeminent Africans who will work with President Mbeki and themain parties in Zimbabwe to find a peaceful negotiated solutionto the Zimbabwean crisis," he said.

"We share with the people of Zimbabwe the deep concern thatnormality and stability must be restored immediately."

Tsvangirai won the first round presidential vote on March29 but official figures showed he failed to get the absolutemajority needed to avoid a second ballot. The MDC insistsTsvangirai won outright the first time.

CHRONIC SHORTAGES

Zimbabweans are suffering chronic shortages of meat, maize,fuel and other basic goods because of the collapse of the onceprosperous economy, which the MDC and other critics blame onMugabe's violent seizure of white-owned farms and otherpolicies.

Central bank Governor Gideon Gono said on Wednesdayinflation had surpassed 2.2 million percent, but someeconomists say it is now much higher.

In a notice in the official Herald newspaper on Saturday,Gono said the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe would introduce Z$100billion special agro-cheques (notes) to help consumers forcedto carry large wads of cash even for simple transactions.

The most valuable banknote now in circulation is Z$50billion.

Gono said he was also considering raising the amount ofcash people could withdraw daily from their bank accounts fromthe current Z$100 billion, enough at present for two trips onan urban bus or two loaves of bread -- if one can find them.

The Zimbabwe dollar, officially pegged at 30,000 to theU.S. dollar before exchange rules were relaxed recently, nowtrades at about 800 million to the U.S. unit.

Besides struggling with shortages of basic goods andservices, Zimbabweans spend long hours in bank queues trying towithdraw their money.

Two weeks ago a German firm, Giesecke and Devrient, stoppeddeliveries of banknote paper to Zimbabwe, following pressurefrom the German government amid international criticism ofMugabe's widely condemned re-election.

(Editing by Tim Pearce)

