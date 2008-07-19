Solana says no answer from Iran on nuclear proposals

19/07/2008 - 16:24

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran has given no clear answer to a proposal of incentives for suspending its nuclear programme at talks with six powers trying to resolve the long-running dispute, EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana said on Saturday.

"We have not got a clear answer ... we didn't get an answer'yes' or 'no' and we hope that it will be given soon," he said.

"I hope to have an answer to that and other questions intwo weeks' time," he told a news conference at the end of thetalks in Geneva.

He said the talks with Iran's chief negotiator SaeedJalili, attended for the first time by a by senior U.S.diplomat, had been substantive and constructive.

Iran had an opportunity to get engaged with theinternational community, he said.

There had been a response from Tehran to the proposals inthe form of a letter, but "we have not got a clear answer tothe most important issue that we sent in the document called'The Way Forward'," Solana said.

Iranian officials ruled out any freeze in uraniumenrichment on Saturday at the start of talks.

"Any kind of suspension or freeze is out of the question,"an Iranian official told Reuters, rejecting the main conditionset by the United States and other major powers for formalnegotiations to end the dispute.

The high-level U.S. participation in the one-day meeting inGeneva, together with Iranian comments playing down thelikelihood of an attack by the United States and Israel, hadraised hopes of progress and helped ease record oil prices.

But the optimism was tempered by U.S. insistence thatdespite the presence of its envoy William Burns, realnegotiations could not begin until Iran has frozen sensitivenuclear work, a step Tehran has repeatedly rejected.

Iran's ambassador to Switzerland said Iran would not accepta freeze. "It is not in Iran's agenda to discuss this issue,"Keyvan Imani told reporters.

"As our supreme leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) clearlysaid, our path is very clear: We are not going to abandon ourrights."

Khamenei said on Wednesday Iran was ready to negotiate, butshowed no sign of backing down on the Islamic Republic'srefusal to halt atomic activities.

(Writing by Douglas Hamilton)