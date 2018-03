New tropical storm forms off U.S. East Coast

19/07/2008 - 19:03

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The third tropical storm of the 2008 Atlantic hurricane season formed just off the U.S. East Coast on Saturday and was moving in a northeasterly direction, grazing the shoreline, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Cristobal was located about 100 miles (160 km) east of Charleston, South Carolina, and had top sustained winds of near 40 mph (65 km per hour) by 1:47 p.m. EDT, the Miami-based center said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech)