Futures jump on Buffett's dollar, stocks view

22/08/2008 - 13:13

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stock index futures jumped on Friday after investor Warren Buffett said he has no bets against the dollar and stocks are more attractive now than a year ago.

In his comments in a CNBC television interview, the head of Berkshire Hathaway Inc brought investors comfort before speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on financial stability at a Fed conference.

A pullback in oil prices also boosted sentiment, along with news that rekindled hopes that investment bank Lehman Brothers might still attract a large investor.

S&P 500 futures rose 9.60 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract.

Dow Jones industrial average futures climbed 79 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 15.75 points.

U.S. front-month crude was off $1.53 at $119.65 a barrel.

(Reporting by Ellis Mnyandu; Editing by Kenneth Barry)