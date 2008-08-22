AnnTaylor profit falls, tops view

NEW YORK (Reuters) - AnnTaylor Stores Corp , the women's apparel retailer, reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, citing tight control of inventories and costs.

The company, which also runs the Ann Taylor LOFT chain, said second-quarter net income fell to $29.3 million, or 51 cents per share, from $31.7 million, or 50 cents per share, a year ago. Earnings per share in the latest quarter were boosted by buybacks that lowered shares outstanding.

Excluding costs associated with a restructuring, AnnTaylor earned 54 cents per share. Analysts, on average, expected 49 cents per share, excluding items, according to Reuters Estimates.

Earlier this month, the company said it would beat its earlier forecast of 42 cents to 47 cents per share.

At that time, AnnTaylor cautioned investors that the U.S. macroeconomic environment remained "very weak," and that traffic levels at its stores "continue to be challenging."

Net sales in the quarter ended August 2 fell nearly 4 percent to $592.3 million as the weak U.S. economy forced many consumers to cut back on buying new clothes.

Sales at specialty retailers like AnnTaylor have weakened as people took fewer trips to malls due to high gas prices.

Companies that target mature women, including AnnTaylor, Talbots Inc and Chico's FAS Inc have been especially hurt, in part because their main customers often already have extensive wardrobes.

The company stood by its full-year earnings outlook of $1.80 to $1.90 per share. Analysts, on average, expected $1.82 per share, according to Reuters Estimates.

Excluding restructuring costs, the company expects earnings of 50 cents to 55 cents per share for the third quarter and 30 cents to 35 cents for the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)