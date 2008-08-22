Air strike kills 30 militants in Afghanistan

22/08/2008 - 13:50

HERAT, Afghanistan (Reuters) - U.S.-led coalition forces killed 30 militants, including a Taliban commander, in an air strike in west Afghanistan, the U.S. military said on Friday, but Afghan officials said there were also civilian casualties.

The air strike was called in after Afghan and coalitionsoldiers were ambushed by insurgents while on a patroltargeting a known Taliban commander in the western province ofHerat, the U.S. military said in a statement.

"Insurgents engaged the soldiers from multiple pointswithin the compound using small-arms and RPG (rocket-propelledgrenade) fire," it said. "The joint forces responded withsmall-arms fire and an air strike killing 30 militants."

Saeed Sharif, an elder and member of a local council wherethe strike took place, told Reuters many civilians were killed.

"Last night, around 2 a.m. some people were attending aholy Koran recitation in Shindand district when Americansstarted bombing. Tens of civilians were killed," said Sharif.

The issue of civilian casualties is an emotive one inAfghanistan, feeding a common perception international forcesdo not take enough care when launching air strikes, andundermining support for their presence in the country.

The U.S. military has denied any civilian casualties in theHerat strike.

A senior police commander in western Afghanistan confirmedthe incident but could not say how many civilians were killed.

"More than 30 people have been killed. I cannot say howmany of them are civilians," General Ikramuddin Yawar toldReuters.

A spokesman for the Defence Ministry in Kabul said U.S.special forces and Afghan troops were carrying out an operationtargeting a commander by the name of Mulla Sidiq who wasplanning to attack a U.S. base in Herat.

"Twenty-five Taliban were killed, including Sidiq and oneother commander," said spokesman General Zaher Azimi.

"Unfortunately, five civilians were killed in the bombing,"he said.

Afghanistan has seen a surge in violence this year as thehardline Islamist Taliban step up their campaign of guerrillaattacks, backed by suicide and roadside bombs, to overthrow thepro-Western Afghan government and drive out foreign troops.

Meanwhile, soldiers from the NATO-led InternationalSecurity Assistance Force (ISAF) fired artillery rounds intoPakistan from the eastern province of Paktika on Friday in acoordinated attack with the Pakistani military, the ISAF said.

The rounds were fired at militants located across theborder who the Pakistani military said were preparing to firerockets at an ISAF base in Paktika, the ISAF said in astatement.

"Pakistan officers relayed that all rounds were on target,with no civilian casualties," it said. "ISAF troops were unableto confirm the number of insurgents killed since they wereinside Pakistan."

In another incident, a bomb killed a soldier from theU.S.-led force in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, the U.S.military said in a statement.

The latest death comes only days after 10 French soldierswere killed in an ambush outside Kabul, the biggest single lossof foreign forces in Afghan combat since the overthrow of theTaliban in 2001.

Separately, Taliban insurgents killed four Afghan borderpolice in a clash in southern Kandahar province, close to thePakistani border, late on Thursday, senior police officialMohammad Anwar Khan told Reuters.

Two insurgents were also killed in the fighting, he said.

U.S.-led coalition forces also carried out air strikes inKapisa province on Thursday, northeast of the capital, Kabul,after coming under attack, killing an unspecified number ofinsurgents, the U.S. military said.

(Reporting by Sharafuddin Sharafyar and Saeed Achakzai;Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Valerie Lee)