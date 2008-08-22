Chinese gymnast's credentials probed

22/08/2008 - 13:57

By Simon Denyer

BEIJING (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee hasordered an investigation into allegations Chinese authoritiesfalsified the age of a double gold medal winning gymnastbecause she was too young to compete.

There were thrills and spills on the BMX track on Friday asthe Games' youngest competition ended with golds for France andLatvia, and sweat and tears after a gruelling 50km race walk inrelentless sun that ended in gold for Italy.

The focus on China's determination to produce a Games itspeople can be proud of had been eclipsed by sporting triumphslike the eight golds of swimmer Michael Phelps and the doublesprint win of exuberant Jamaican Usain Bolt.

Now the concerns over Chinese medal hunger have resurfaced.

China's He Kexin, who won team gold in artistic gymnasticsand an individual title on the asymmetric bars, was registeredas being born on January 1, 1992, meeting the rule thatgymnasts must at least turn 16 in the year of the Olympics.

There have been persistent media allegations He competed inearlier tournaments under a later birth date. On Thursday anAmerican computer expert said he had uncovered Chinese statedocuments that proved she was 14 and not 16.

The caption on a photograph published by Chinese state newsagency Xinhua last year referred to "13-year-old He Kexin",while China Daily reported in May that she was 14.

An IOC official said the gymnastics federation would lookinto "discrepancies" over He's age but Games organisers were atpains to stress she had already been cleared to compete.

"Everything that has been received so far shows we have noproblem of eligibility for these competitors," said the IOC'ssports director Christophe Dubi.

IOC spokeswoman Giselle Davies added the organisationwanted to clear up the matter 100 percent "and put it to rest".

The age rule was introduced in 1997 to protect gymnast'shealth, and China's gymnastics coach told a news conference allthe team "were in total compliance with the age requirement".

"Since Asian bodies are not the same as Westerners', therehave been questions, but there shouldn't be," Chinese headcoach Huang Yubin said. A finding is likely to come well afterthe Games end on Sunday and the intense media focus moveselsewhere.

China has invested billions in selecting and training itsathletes from a young age, an effort rewarded by top spot inthe medals table, with 46 golds. China says this has shown ithas the sporting prowess to match its rising superpower status.

There has been criticism of the system even from withinChina, with one former Olympic medallist saying many childrenwho specialise in sport are left without sufficient educationor social skills.

THRILLS AND SPILLS

The BMX competition had been introduced at these Games toattract a younger audience, and produced a thrilling finale.

France's Anne-Caroline Chausson won the women's gold aftera tight race with Britain's Shanaze Reade, who crashed on thefinal bend as she tried to regain the lead.

Maris Strombergs of Latvia won the men's event, avoidingtwo big crashes that left several riders splayed out on thecourse.

China may have ruled the medals table, but the Caribbeanisland of Jamaica has dominated sprinting at these Games, withall four golds in the men's and women's events.

Usain Bolt, who won the men's 100 and 200 metres in worldrecord times, races in the 4x100 relay on Friday for his thirdgold. Jamaica are also favourites in the women's sprint relay.

The event has lost a little sparkle after Jamaica's mainrivals, the United States, amazingly dropped the baton in theheats of both the men's and women's events.

That topped a dreadful week for the American sprinters inwhich they failed to win gold for the first time since 1976.

The chief of the U.S. athletics team ordered a post morteminto a showing which left him "extremely disappointed".

"These are professional athletes who are the best in theirfield and anybody who ever ran a high school relay cringes whenthat baton hits the track," Doug Logan said.

The United States, top of the medals table at the lastthree Summer Olympics, are badly trailing China, but notched uptheir 30th gold of the Games on Friday in beach volleyball.

Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser won the men's event tocomplete the double for the U.S. team in the sport.

The Americans hope for more golds in the men's and women'sbasketball, with the highly-paid NBA players overwhelmingfavourites to win the gold they embarrassingly missed inAthens.

They play Argentina in the semi-finals on Friday.

Italy's Alex Schwazer won the 50km walk in Olympic recordtime despite the longest race in the athletics programme takingplace in searing 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) heat.

(Reporting by Beijing Olympics bureau; Editing by JonBramley)