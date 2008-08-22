Buffett comments buoy futures; Bernanke eyed

22/08/2008 - 14:02

By Ellis Mnyandu

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks index futures signaled a higher Wall Street open on Friday after investor Warren Buffett said he has no bets against the dollar and stocks are more attractive now than a year ago.

The comments by the chairman and chief executive of insurance and investment company Berkshire Hathaway Inc brought investors comfort before a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on financial stability at a Fed conference. Buffett spoke on CNBC television.

A pullback in oil prices also boosted sentiment, along with news that Korea Development Bank said investment bank Lehman Brothers was one of its options for an acquisition.

Shares of Lehman jumped more than 15 percent to $15.80 before the bell.

"I think Buffett's dollar and stock comments are a positive and that's what is moving the equity averages," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Avalon Partners in New York. "Buffett is widely acknowledged as a guru, manages a lot of money, so when somebody of that clout says something it can move markets. The dollar is strengthening behind his comments."

S&P 500 futures rose 8.40 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract.

Dow Jones industrial average futures climbed 80 points and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 11.75 points.

U.S. front-month crude was off $1.53 at $119.65 a barrel.

Bernanke will speak to global central bankers on financial stability at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Economic Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Even though analysts said Bernanke's speech may offer very little in news, it will be closely watched for anything he might say about the home financing providers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac or the outlook for interest rates.

Buffett said he expects the U.S. government to take action to support troubled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Fannie Mae shares were up 4.7 percent at $5.08 before the bell, while Freddie Mac shares gained 5.1 percent to $3.32.

After the bell on Thursday, Gap Inc reported a 50 percent jump in quarterly profit, beating Wall Street estimates. The retailer's stock was up 4.2 percent at $19.80 before the bell.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Thursday, with the Dow and S&P 500 higher amid a $5 surge in oil prices, but fresh fears of more credit losses on Wall Street kept gains modest and pushed the Nasdaq into negative territory.

