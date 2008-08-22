Kenya detains German over illegal snakes shipment

22/08/2008 - 14:29

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police arrested a German and a local man after seizing an illegal shipment of snakes, turtles and frogs bound for Japan, officials said on Friday.

The shipment of 113 reptiles was intercepted at the international airport in Mombasa coastal resort on Wednesday.

"A courier agent sent to drop the consignment was arrested before he could load the caged snakes onto the Japan-bound plane," Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) said in a statement.

It said the agent told investigators they belonged to the German proprietor of a reptile farm in nearby Kwale district.

"Both are being questioned by police at the Mombasa Central Police Station," it said.

KWS said a separate shipment of 338 reptiles from Mombasa was also seized by Interpol officials late on Thursday in Frankfurt. It did not say if the cases were connected.

(Reporting by Daniel Wallis)