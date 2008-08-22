Dispute over Georgia withdrawal continues

22/08/2008 - 14:36

By Margarita Antidze

GORI, Georgia (Reuters) - Russia said it was on course tocomplete a partial pullback of troops from Georgia by Fridaynight but the United States and Germany said they had not seenclear evidence of a substantial withdrawal.

The top U.S. general in Europe, Gen. John Craddock,condemned the pullout, after fighting that has killed hundredsand made refugees of tens of thousands, as "far too little, fartoo slow".

Russia and Georgia went to war after Tbilisi tried toretake the Russian-backed breakaway province of South Ossetiaon August 7-8, provoking an overwhelming counter-attack fromMoscow.

Moscow insisted that the withdrawal was proceedingpunctually but the German government said as of Friday morning"it was not clear that one could say with any certainty that asubstantial withdrawal was taking place".

Russian actions on the ground presented a mixed picture.

Georgia's National Security Council secretary Kakha Lomaiasaid Russian troops had left the key central town of Gori andwere pulling back from some surrounding areas.

But outside the Black Sea port of Poti, over 200 km (120miles) west of the main conflict zone, a Reuters photographersaw Russian soldiers using an excavator to dig a trench at acheckpoint guarded by troops and armoured personnel carriers.

U.S. officials regard a Russian withdrawal from the Potiarea, where Georgia's main east-west highway reaches the coast,as a key test of Moscow's commitment to fulfilling aFrench-brokered peace plan.

Moscow has made clear it intends to maintain a substantial"peacekeeping" force in a large buffer zone bordering SouthOssetia and a second pro-Russia rebel province in the west,Abkhazia, citing a 1999 agreement.

ECONOMIC STRANGLEHOLD

Georgia says this violates the agreement which ended thismonth's fighting.

Tbilisi fears Russia could use the vaguely worded ceasefiredeal, employing officially-designated peacekeeping forces toretain controls on roads and railways and keeping astranglehold on the Georgian economy.

Lomaia said Russian General Vyacheslav Borisov, commanderof Russian forces in Gori region, had told him all Russianmilitary checkpoints on a key east-west axis road would bedismantled.

"Let's see what happens," Lomaia told reporters cautiously.

At least one checkpoint on the Gori road, at the village ofShaveshebi, remained, flying a peacekeeper flag with Russiansolders wearing blue bands on their helmets.

The deputy chief of the Russian military's General Staff,Anatoly Nogovitsyn, told reporters those checkpoints retainedin a zone along the border between South Ossetia and theGeorgian heartland were permanent.

A map used by Nogovitsyn at the briefing showed the Russiansecurity zone extending down to the main highway east and westof Gori and included Russian checkpoints on the road itself.

It also showed a large security zone around Abkhazia whichstretched to the outskirts of Poti, about 30 km (20 miles) fromthe Abkhaz border.

"The peacekeeping function will be carried out on apermanent basis so we will be building infrastructure for thesecheckpoints."

CEASEFIRE FRAGILE

The German government challenged Nogovitsyn's remarks.

"The number (of Russian peacekeeping troops) is fixed at500 and it's temporary," spokesman Thomas Steg said. "Therecan't be a permanent buffer zone in Georgian core territory."

Georgia fears Russia will use prolonged occupation of abuffer zone to annex additional Georgian territory toseparatist South Ossetia by stealth while the United Nationsremains deadlocked over an international arrangement.

The West is concerned for the stability of energydeliveries across a country viewed by many in Moscow asRussia's historic sphere of influence.

Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europechairman Alexander Stubb said in Tbilisi the ceasefireagreement was still fragile.

"There is absolutely no room for skirmishes of any form."

Russia said its withdrawal was going according to plan.

"The pull back...is being carried out punctually and we donot intend to change it in the direction of extending thetimetable," Nogovitsyn told the briefing.

Russian troops dismantled a checkpoint at the entrance toGori, mounted several armoured personnel carriers and pulledout of the town on the road to South Ossetia.

Soldiers smiled and waved, one flashing a victory sign.There was little response from Gori's remaining residents.

Russia says it must keep a force in Georgia to prevent morebloodshed and protect South Ossetians -- most of whom holdRussian passports -- from Georgian attacks.

With the exact course of the new security zone unclear andthe difference between regular Russian troops and Russianpeacekeepers increasingly blurred, it was uncertain whatMoscow's pledges to withdraw actually amounted to.

"There are some checkpoints where one day they are federaltroops and the next day peacekeepers," Lomaia told Reuters.

Russia pressed on Thursday for speedy adoption by the U.N.Security Council of its resolution endorsing the peace plan.But Western powers said they first wanted Moscow to make asubstantial withdrawal of troops and agree wording clarifyingwhere Russian forces would be deployed in future.

(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Tbilisi,Dmitry Solovyov in Tskhinvali and Patrick Worsnip at the UnitedNations; Writing by Ralph Boulton; Editing by Robert Hart)