Yingli plans to construct China solar power plant

22/08/2008 - 14:38

NEW YORK (Reuters) - China-based solar products maker Yingli Green Energy Holding Co said on Friday that it had entered into an agreement with the local government of a county in Beijing to build a 10 megawatt solar power plant.

Yingli shares rose 4.6 percent to $16.10 in early New York Stock Exchange trade.

Under the agreement, a wholly owned subsidiary of Yingli and an entity controlled by the county government would establish a new company to construct the plant.

Construction is expected to begin in the second half of 2009.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)