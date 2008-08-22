Market opens up on Buffett comments

22/08/2008 - 14:40

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks opened higher on Friday after investor Warren Buffett said he has no bets against the dollar and stocks are more attractive now than a year ago.

Investors were awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on financial stability.

The Dow Jones industrial average <.DJI> was up 47.80 points, or 0.42 percent, at 11,478.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index <.SPX> was up 3.47 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,281.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index <.IXIC> was up 11.14 points, or 0.47 percent, at 2,391.52.

(Reporting by Kristina Cooke; Editing by Kenneth Barry)