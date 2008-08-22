Fed's Bernanke: Inflation outlook "uncertain"

22/08/2008 - 15:06

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday called the U.S. inflation outlook "highly uncertain," and said central bank policy-makers would do what they must to preserve price stability.

At the same time, he called a recent decline in commodity prices and stabilization of the U.S. dollar "encouraging."

"If not reversed, these developments, together with a pace of growth that is likely to fall short of potential for a time, should lead inflation to moderate later this year and next," he said in remarks prepared for delivery to a Kansas City Fed symposium.

