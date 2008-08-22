Relay fumble robs Jamaican women of sprinting sweep

22/08/2008 - 15:24

By Sean Maguire

BEIJING (Reuters) - Jamaica's women sprinters bungled theirrelay race on Friday to hand gold to Russia and snuff out theCaribbean island's chance of winning all athletic speed eventsat the Olympics.

Jamaica had won all four individual speed golds in adominating performance on the track, led by the dazzling Usain'lightning' Bolt.

They have eclipsed the United States, the traditional tracksuperpower, and embarrassing baton drops by the U.S. teams inboth the men's and women's 100m heats had made the Jamaicansfirm favourites for two more golds.

That was until Sherone Simpson failed to get the batonacross to Kerron Stewart, the woman she shared the 100m silvermedal with, and the Russian sprinters seized their chance.

Some redemption should come later when double goldmedallist and world record breaker Bolt runs the third leg inthe men's relay, handing over to former world record holderAsafa Powell.

Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba stormed to victory in the5,000m, becoming the first woman to win both long distanceraces at the same Olympics. She won the 10,000m a week ago inthe second fastest time recorded.

Her great rival and compatriot Meseret Defar was pushedinto third by Ethiopian-born Elvan Abeylegesse, who runs forTurkey, who also won silver in the 10,000m.

The anticipated dominance of long distance track running bythe Ethiopians should be continued by 10,000m gold medallistKenenisa Bekele who is aiming for the double in the men'sevents. The 5,000m is on Saturday, the last full day ofcompetition.

AGE QUESTIONS

China have barely featured in the track events, where theyhave hoped to score some success to match their medal dominancein sports like table tennis and diving.

Big hope, 110m hurdler Liu Xiang, pulled out of his heatwith injury, devastating legions of Chinese fans who had prayedfor a repeat of his 2004 win, the country's first track gold.

Concerns have resurfaced over how far China have beenprepared to go to deliver a Games of which the Chinese can beproud.

The International Olympic Committee has ordered aninvestigation into allegations Chinese authorities falsifiedthe age of a double gold medal winning gymnast because she wastoo young to compete.

China's He Kexin, who won team gold in artistic gymnasticsand an individual title on the asymmetric bars, was registeredas being born on January 1, 1992, meeting the rule thatgymnasts must at least turn 16 in the year of the Olympics.

There have been persistent media allegations He competed inearlier tournaments under a later birth date. On Thursday anAmerican computer expert said he had uncovered Chinese statedocuments that proved she was 14 and not 16.

The caption on a photograph published by Chinese state newsagency Xinhua last year referred to "13-year-old He Kexin",while China Daily reported in May that she was 14.

An IOC official said the gymnastics federation would lookinto "discrepancies" over He's age but Games organisers were atpains to stress she had already been cleared to compete.

"Everything that has been received so far shows we have noproblem of eligibility for these competitors," said the IOC'ssports director Christophe Dubi.

The age rule was introduced in 1997 to protect gymnast'shealth, and China's gymnastics coach told a news conference allthe team "were in total compliance with the age requirement".

"Since Asian bodies are not the same as Westerners', therehave been questions, but there shouldn't be," Chinese headcoach Huang Yubin said. A finding is likely to come well afterthe Games end on Sunday and the intense media focus moveselsewhere.

The eight golds of swimmer Michael Phelps, Bolt's superbsprinting and China's dominance of the medal table have beenthe stories of the Games.

China now have 46 golds to the 30 won by America. TheChinese say this shows they now have the sporting prowess tomatch their rising superpower status.

THRILLS AND SPILLS

There were thrills and spills on the BMX track on Friday asthe Games' youngest competition produced a thrilling finale.

The BMX competition was introduced at these Games toattract a younger audience. France's Anne-Caroline Chausson wonthe women's gold after a tight race with Britain's ShanazeReade, who crashed on the final bend as she tried to regain thelead.

The dreadful week for the American sprinters, in which theyfailed to win gold for the first time since 1976, prompted apost mortem from the "extremely disappointed" chief of U.S.athletics.

"These are professional athletes who are the best in theirfield and anybody who ever ran a high school relay cringes whenthat baton hits the track," Doug Logan said.

The United States, top of the medals table at the lastthree Summer Olympics, notched up their 30th gold of the Gameson Friday in beach volleyball.

Todd Rogers and Phil Dalhausser won the men's event tocomplete the double for the U.S. team in the sport.

The Americans hope for more golds in the men's and women'sbasketball, with the highly-paid NBA players overwhelmingfavourites to win the gold they embarrassingly missed inAthens.

(Reporting by Beijing Olympics bureau; Editing by JeremyLaurence)