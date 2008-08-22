Bernanke says inflation outlook "uncertain"

22/08/2008 - 15:31

By Mark Felsenthal and Alister Bull

JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday said the stronger dollar and lower oil prices, along with the weak economy, should curb inflation, in a hint that interest rates would stay on hold, though he warned the inflation outlook is "highly uncertain."

Bernanke called a recent decline in commodity prices and stabilization of the U.S. dollar "encouraging."

"If not reversed, these developments, together with a pace of growth that is likely to fall short of potential for a time, should lead inflation to moderate later this year and next," he told a Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The dollar trimmed gains against the euro as investors bet that Bernanke's remarks were evidence of little inclination at the U.S. central bank to raise rates while markets remained strained and growth challenged by the housing contraction.

U.S. Treasury debt prices fell as Bernanke's remarks reduced safe-haven bids for government bonds, while stocks jumped.

"There will be no change in monetary policy for the foreseeable future," said Kevin Flanagan, fixed income strategist, global wealth management, at Morgan Stanley in Purchase, New York. "The emphasis still is on the economic and market risks, but still trying to walk a fine line on inflation as well," he said.

Interest rate futures currently imply a 14 percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates by a quarter point at its next scheduled policy meeting, on September 16, with a 38 percent likelihood of a hike by year-end. This was up from odds of 32 percent before.

The Fed chairman said the U.S. central bank's current low interest-rate strategy was conditioned on oil and commodity prices stabilizing as the global economy slows and that trend appeared to be happening.

"Nevertheless, the inflation outlook remains highly uncertain, not least because of the difficulty of predicting the future course of commodity prices, and we will continue to monitor inflation and inflation expectations closely," Bernanke told a gathering of global central bankers.

The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee "is committed to achieving medium-term price stability and will act as necessary to attain that objective," Bernanke said.

Meanwhile, Bernanke said a "gale force" financial storm prompted by a surge in mortgage delinquencies, the collapse of U.S. housing markets and the freezing of credit has not yet subsided.

"Add to this mix a jump in inflation, in part the product of a global commodity boom, and the result has been one of the most challenging economic and policy environments in memory," he said.

Bernanke also outlined the additional steps taken by the Fed to make billions of dollars available in emergency credit to keep financial markets from freezing in panic over massive subprime mortgage losses that have savaged bank capital.

"We will continue to review all of our liquidity facilities to determine if they are having their intended effects or require modification," he said.

He made no explicit reference to troubled U.S. government-sponsored enterprises Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac in the speech. But he did acknowledge that the Fed's rescue of investment bank Bear Stearns created a potentially problematic "moral hazard" that could prompt excessive risk-taking if investors believe that some firms are too big to fail.

Moral hazard is the concept that investors might take greater risks on the belief that government policy will protect them from suffering losses.

