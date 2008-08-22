Lehman prospects, Buffett and Bernanke lift Street

By Ellis Mnyandu

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks rose on Friday on hopes that Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc , the fourth-largest U.S. investment bank, will attract a major investor, fueling gains in the battered financial sector.

A drop in oil prices also boosted sentiment, with shares of big manufacturers, including United Technologies , airlines and consumer-oriented companies among the beneficiaries.

The shares of Lehman jumped more than 12 percent after the Korea Development Bank said the U.S. investment bank was one of its options for an acquisition.

Lehman is among U.S. banks whose business has been battered by mounting losses stemming from the U.S. housing slump.

"The news about Lehman today added a bit of reassurance that there's still value in some of the financial companies," said Cleveland Rueckert, market analyst at Birinyi Associates, in Stamford, Connecticut. "It's a trader's market right now. You've got financials up and energy down."

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 189.55 points, or 1.66 percent, to 11,619.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 12.58 points, or 0.98 percent, to 1,290.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 26.05 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,406.43.

The market also was boosted by investor Warren Buffett's comments in a television interview that he has no bets against the U.S. dollar and stocks are more attractive now than a year ago.

In another high-profile appearance, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the recent decline in commodity prices and stabilization of the U.S. dollar were encouraging.

Investors pushed stocks higher after the Fed chairman said the central bank's current low interest-rate strategy was conditioned on oil and commodity prices stabilizing as the global economy slows and that the trend appeared to be happening. Bernanke spoke at an annual Fed symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, attended by central bankers from around the world.

Shares of technology bellwethers, including Apple Inc , also advanced.

Lehman shares climbed to $15.41 on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of No. 3 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase , up nearly 4 percent at $37.67, were a top boost to both the Dow and the S&P 500. The S&P financial index climbed 2.2 percent.

In an interview on CNBC television, Buffett also said he expects the U.S. government to take action to support troubled home financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac .

With lower oil prices expected to lead to lower energy costs on businesses and consumers, investors also snapped up shares of big manufacturers, technology and retail companies.

Shares of plane maker Boeing rose 3 percent to $65.36, while Caterpillar , a maker of bulldozers and excavators, gained 2.5 percent to $70.40.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores , the world's biggest retailer, rose 1.6 percent to $59.41 as front-month U.S. crude dropped $3.27, or 2.7 percent, to $117.92 a barrel. A recovery in the dollar contributed to the drop in oil prices.

Among airlines, shares of Delta Air Lines climbed 4.7 percent to $8.27, while the airline index was up 5.2 percent. On Nasdaq, shares of iPod and iPhone maker Apple gained 1.2 percent to $176.44.

