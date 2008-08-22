Tony Blair's sister-in-law joins Gaza activists

By Michele Kambas

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Middle East envoy Tony Blair'ssister-in-law and more than 40 other activists sailed fromCyprus on Friday in a bid to challenge an Israeli sea blockadeof 1.4 million Palestinians in Gaza.

Setting out in two wooden boats, the "Free Gaza" activistsexpect to arrive off Gaza, whose shores are patrolled by theIsraeli navy, on Saturday after a 240 nautical mile journey.

Among the 44 activists highlighting poor living conditionsof Palestinians in Gaza, is Lauren Booth, whose brother-in-lawBlair is now the international community's Middle East peaceenvoy.

"I would tell him to come on board and visit the people ofGaza as he should have done many many times by now and see thesituation himself, then act upon what he sees," Booth toldReuters, referring to Blair.

A previous attempt by the Palestinian LiberationOrganisation to sail to Haifa from Cyprus with Palestiniandeportees failed in 1988, when a limpet bomb blew a hole in thehull of a ferry boat they had chartered.

An Israeli army spokesman declined to say whether the navyhad plans to intercept the ship before it reached Gaza.

The activists say they plan to deliver aid to Gaza buttheir main aim is to highlight the conditions of Palestinianssuffering shortages of everything from food to fuel since anIsraeli crackdown.

"The siege that the Israelis have imposed on Gaza is notonly illegal in terms of international law, it is alsoimmoral," said Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian with Israeli andU.S. citizenship.

"Global institutions and the governments of the world knowwhat is happening and are not doing anything about it."

A Cypriot official, speaking on condition of anonymity,told Reuters there had been "soundings" by Israel on whetherthe vessels could be prevented from sailing from Cypriotshores. But Cyprus could not legally stop the boats leaving, hesaid.

Israel pulled troops and settlers out of Gaza in 2005 buthas tightened security restrictions on the territory since themilitant Islamic movement Hamas seized control there a year agofrom Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' security forces.

The Israelis completed a wall around the Gaza strip in1996, and they credit the barrier with virtually haltingsuicide attacks from the coastal territory.

"There is this slow genocide going on in Gaza and nobody istaking any notice," said Yvonne Ridley, a British journalistand author.

"When the Holocaust happened the whole world looked theother way while this atrocity against humanity was unfoldingand it was often said we cannot allow this to happen again."

