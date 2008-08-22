Relay win seals golden Games for Usain Bolt

22/08/2008 - 17:04

Enlaces relacionados Relay fumble robs Jamaican women of sprinting sweep (22/08)

By Sean Maguire

BEIJING (Reuters) - Usain "Lightning" Bolt powered theJamaican men to a world record victory in the 100 metres relayon Friday, sealing his place as the dominant track athlete ofthe Beijing Olympics.

It was the third world record for Bolt, who has stolen theshow in the second week of the Games with his dazzlingvictories in the 100 and 200 metres and his theatricalcelebrations.

Bolt gave an assured performance on the third leg of therelay, safely handing the baton to former world record holderAsafa Powell, who powered home in 37.10 seconds, knocking asolid three tenths of a second off the 15-year-old Americanrecord.

"You can't explain the feeling that you are feeling at thegreatest Olympics ever ... it's won-der-ful," said Bolt.

Just getting round the track safely was a priority for themen after the Jamaican 4x100m women bungled their batonhandover to hand gold to Russia and snuff out the Caribbeanisland's chance of winning all athletic speed events at theOlympics.

Sherone Simpson failed to get the baton across to KerronStewart, the woman she shared the 100m silver medal with, andthe Russian sprinters seized their chance.

Jamaica had won both women's individual speed events aswell as the two individual golds seized by Bolt.

The new men's relay record underlined the Jamaican eclipseof the United States, the traditional track superpower, at thisOlympics. The American men and women were knocked out of therelay heats by embarrassing baton fumbles.

"We were disappointed about the women, it was wonderful forus but disappointing for the women," said Bolt.

LONG DISTANCE DOUBLE

Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba won a slow-paced 5,000m,becoming the first woman to win both long distance races at thesame Olympics. She won the 10,000m a week ago in the secondfastest time recorded.

Her great rival and compatriot Meseret Defar was pushedinto third by Ethiopian-born Elvan Abeylegesse, who becameTurkish via marriage, who also won silver in the 10,000m.

"Every athlete wants to strive for gold. But only one of uscan get it. Tirunesh is a hard-working girl," said Abeylegesse.

The anticipated dominance of long distance track running bythe Ethiopians should be continued by 10,000m gold medallistKenenisa Bekele who is aiming for the double in the men'sevents. The 5,000m is on Saturday, the last full day ofcompetition.

China have barely featured in the track events, where theyhad hoped to score some success to match their medal dominancein sports like table tennis and diving.

Big hope, 110m hurdler Liu Xiang, pulled out of his heatwith injury, devastating legions of Chinese fans who had prayedfor a repeat of his 2004 win, the country's first track gold.

Concerns have resurfaced over how far China would go todeliver a Games of which their citizens can be proud.

The International Olympic Committee has ordered aninvestigation into allegations Chinese authorities falsifiedthe age of a double gold medal winning gymnast because she wastoo young to compete.

China's He Kexin, who won team gold in artistic gymnasticsand an individual title on the asymmetric bars, was registeredas being born on January 1, 1992, meeting the rule thatgymnasts must at least turn 16 in the year of the Olympics.

On Thursday, an American computer expert said he haduncovered Chinese state documents that proved she was 14 andnot 16.

An IOC official said the gymnastics federation would lookinto "discrepancies" over He's age but Games organisers were atpains to stress she had already been cleared to compete.

The age rule was introduced in 1997 to protect gymnast'shealth, and China's gymnastics coach told a news conference allthe team "were in total compliance with the age requirement".

POST MORTEM

The eight golds of swimmer Michael Phelps, Bolt's superbsprinting and China's dominance of the medal table have beenthe stories of the Games.

China now have 47 golds to the 31 won by America. TheChinese say this shows they now have the sporting prowess tomatch their rising superpower status.

Bryan Clay clawed back some pride for the United States byleading from the start of the two-day decathlon to record thefirst American victory in the event since 1996.

The dreadful week for the American sprinters, in which theyfailed to win gold for the first time since 1976, prompted apost mortem from the "extremely disappointed" chief of U.S.athletics.

"These are professional athletes who are the best in theirfield and anybody who ever ran a high school relay cringes whenthat baton hits the track," Doug Logan said.

The Americans hope for more golds in the men's and women'sbasketball, with the highly-paid NBA players overwhelmingfavourites to win the gold they embarrassingly missed inAthens.

(Reporting by Beijing Olympics bureau; Editing by JonBramley)