Russians leave Georgia as deadline looms

22/08/2008 - 17:08

By Margarita Antidze

GORI, Georgia (Reuters) - Convoys of Russian tanks andtrucks withdrew northwards into rebel-held parts of Georgia andMoscow said it was on course to complete its partial pullbackby a self-imposed Friday night deadline.

But there was no sign of Russian forces returning to Russiafrom South Ossetia, the breakaway Georgian province at theheart of the conflict, highlighting the fears of Tbilisi andthe West that Moscow plans to keep a big military presencethere.

Earlier, the top U.S. general in Europe John Craddock, on avisit to Tbilisi, described the Russian pullout, after fightingthat has killed hundreds and made refugees of tens ofthousands, as "far too little, far too slow".

A Reuters correspondent saw a convoy of dozens of Russiantanks, armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and trucks headingnorth from central Georgia towards South Ossetia.

"It's a long convoy. There must be more than 40(vehicles)," the correspondent said.

A Reuters photographer in western Georgia also reportedseeing a column including more than 20 tanks crossing intoAbkhazia, another Moscow-backed rebel province on the BlackSea.

Russia and Georgia went to war after Tbilisi tried toretake South Ossetia on August 7-8, provoking an overwhelmingcounter-attack from Moscow.

Moscow insisted on Friday its withdrawal was proceeding onschedule but the German government said as of Friday morning"it was not clear that one could say with any certainty that asubstantial withdrawal was taking place".

MIXED PICTURE

Russian actions on the ground presented a mixed picture.

Georgia's National Security Council secretary Kakha Lomaiasaid Russian troops had left the key central town of Gori andwere pulling back from some surrounding areas.

But outside the Black Sea port of Poti, over 200 km (120miles) west of the main conflict zone, a Reuters photographersaw Russian soldiers using an excavator to dig a trench at acheckpoint guarded by troops and APCs.

U.S. officials regard a Russian withdrawal from the Potiarea, where Georgia's main east-west highway reaches the coast,as a key test of Moscow's commitment to fulfilling aFrench-brokered peace plan.

The head of Poti Sea Port, Alan Middleton, a Briton, toldReuters by telephone he had not seen Russian troops inside thetown on Friday. The port handles some 7.7 million tonnes ofcargo annually, much of it bound for countries beyond Georgiaincluding in Central Asia.

Moscow has made clear it intends to maintain a substantial"peacekeeping" force in a large buffer zone bordering SouthOssetia and Abkhazia, citing a 1999 accord. Russia says this isneeded to prevent more bloodshed and protect South Ossetians --most of whom hold Russian passports -- from Georgian attacks.

A Reuters reporter at the Roki tunnel, which links SouthOssetia to Russia, said he had seen no Russian tanks cross theborder into Russia on Friday afternoon.

"The road down from the Roki tunnel which leads into SouthOssetia looks completely clear, with just a few civilianvehicles," he said.

Georgia says Russia's buffer zone plan violates theFrench-brokered agreement which ended this month's fighting.

STRANGLEHOLD

Tbilisi fears Russia could use the vaguely worded ceasefiredeal to keep officially-designated peacekeeping forces incontrol of roads and railways and maintain a stranglehold onthe Georgian economy.

Lomaia said Russian General Vyacheslav Borisov, commanderof Russian forces in Gori region, had told him all Russianmilitary checkpoints on the key east-west axis road would bedismantled.

"Let's see what happens," Lomaia told reporters cautiously.

At least one checkpoint on the Gori road, at the village ofShaveshebi, remained, flying a peacekeeper flag with Russiansolders wearing blue bands on their helmets.

The deputy chief of the Russian military's General Staff,Anatoly Nogovitsyn, told reporters those checkpoints retainedin a zone along the border between South Ossetia and theGeorgian heartland were permanent.

A map used by Nogovitsyn at the briefing showed the Russiansecurity zone extending down to the main highway east and westof Gori and included Russian checkpoints on the road itself.

Georgia fears Russia will use prolonged occupation of abuffer zone to annex additional Georgian territory toseparatist South Ossetia by stealth while the United Nationsremains deadlocked over an international arrangement.

The West is concerned for the stability of energydeliveries across a country viewed by many in Moscow asRussia's historic sphere of influence.

Georgia is seeking up to $2 billion in aid to repair anddevelop infrastructure, the head of the U.S. government aidagency USAID told reporters on Friday after visiting Tbilisi.

(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom and Gareth Jonesin Tbilisi, Dmitry Solovyov in Tskhinvali and Patrick Worsnipat the United Nations; Writing by Gareth Jones and RalphBoulton; Editing by Andrew Roche)

For special cover see:

http://www.reuters.com/news/globalcoverage/georgiaconflict

For Reuters blogs see:

http://blogs.reuters.com/global/