Oil slips after spurt on Russia tensions

22/08/2008 - 18:10

By Bate Felix

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil fell more than a dollar on Friday, a day after its biggest jump in three months as part of a wider commodities rally spurred by a slump in the U.S. dollar, and mounting tension between the United States and Russia.

Crude fell $1.38 cents to $119.83 a barrel by 8:27 a.m. EDT, after surging nearly 5 percent Thursday. London Brent crude fell $1.35 cents to $118.81.

Oil lost traction as the dollar fought back from the previous day's sharp correction versus a basket of major currencies on Friday.

A steep fall in the dollar on Thursday amid worries of wider credit-related losses at some U.S. financial firms saw investors reinstating their long-commodities/short-dollar positions, driving prices across a raft of commodities higher.

Thursday's rally left analysts divided, with some calling a temporary spurt, while others, notably those at long-time oil bull Goldman Sachs, saying market fundamentals point to firm prices.

"The market had got itself into a very bearish frame of mind and I think a lot of people were very short," said RBS Sempra economist John Kemp. "Once prices began rising you saw a sort of self sustaining rally to allow them to cover their positions."

"I think that panic short-covering rally has sort of run its course for today," he added.

Prices were also weighed down by evidence of rising OPEC supplies.

Industry consultant Petrologistics said on Friday OPEC oil output is expected to rise in August by 450,000 barrels per day to 32.95 million bpd due to higher supply from Iran and Angola.

However, oil has recovered around $9 from last Friday's four-month low, ending a dramatic slide of more than $35 from the record high of $147.27 a barrel hit on July 11 that was triggered by worries about slowing global demand.

Oil has been boosted by rising tension between Russia and the West over Moscow's actions in neighboring Georgia, which has once again highlighted the oil market's vulnerability to any supply disruptions.

Russia, the world's second-largest oil exporter, said on Thursday it would respond with more than just a diplomatic protest to a U.S. deal with Poland to station parts of a U.S. missile defense shield on Polish soil.

(Additional reporting by Santosh Menon in London and Felicia Loo in Singapore; editing by James Jukwey)