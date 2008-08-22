Lehman hope, lower oil spur Wall St rally

By Ellis Mnyandu

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Stocks advanced on Friday on hopes that Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc , the fourth-largest U.S. investment bank, might attract a major investor, fueling gains in the battered financial sector.

A drop in oil prices also buoyed sentiment, with shares of big manufacturers, including United Technologies , airlines and consumer-oriented companies among the beneficiaries.

The shares of Lehman jumped 10 percent after the Korea Development Bank said the U.S. investment bank was one of its options for an acquisition.

Lehman is among the U.S. banks whose business has been battered by mounting losses stemming from the U.S. housing slump. Earlier this week, several brokerages forecast more write-downs at Lehman on top of the $7 billion that the bank has already taken.

"The fact that someone is willing to take a big stake in Lehman, the market is interpreting that as things aren't as bad as they may be. There must be value there for the stock," said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook Investments LLC, in Lisle, Illinois. Of course, come "tomorrow, it could be another story."

The Dow Jones industrial average <.DJI> jumped 172.45 points, or 1.51 percent, to 11,602.66. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index <.SPX> gained 10.26 points, or 0.80 percent, to 1,287.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index <.IXIC> added 23.72 points, or 1.00 percent, to 2,404.10.

The market also got a boost from investor Warren Buffett's comments in a television interview that he has no bets against the U.S. dollar and stocks are more attractive now than a year ago.

In another high-profile appearance, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the recent decline in commodity prices and stabilization of the U.S. dollar were encouraging.

Investors pushed stocks higher after the Fed chairman said the central bank's current low interest-rate strategy was conditioned on oil and commodity prices stabilizing as the global economy slows and that the trend appeared to be happening. Bernanke spoke at an annual Fed symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, attended by central bankers from around the world.

Shares of technology bellwethers, including Apple Inc , also advanced.

Lehman shares surged $1.38, or 10.1 percent, to $15.10 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Shares of the No. 3 U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase gained 4 percent to $37.71, ranking among the major advancers in both the S&P 500 and the Dow. The S&P financial index <.GSPF> climbed 2 percent.

In an interview on CNBC television, Buffett also said he expects the U.S. government to take action to support troubled home financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac .

With lower oil prices expected to lead to lower energy costs for businesses and consumers, investors also snapped up shares of big manufacturers, technology and retail companies.

Shares of plane maker and U.S. defense contractor Boeing added 2.3 percent to $65.04, while Caterpillar , a maker of bulldozers and excavators, gained 1.9 percent to $69.99.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores , the world's biggest retailer, rose 1.1 percent to $59.15 as front-month U.S. crude dropped $3.18 to $118.00 a barrel. A recovery in the dollar contributed to the drop in oil prices.

Among airlines, shares of Delta Air Lines climbed 5.1 percent to $8.30, while the airline index <.XAL> shot up 4.9 percent.

On Nasdaq, shares of iPod and iPhone maker Apple gained 1.7 percent to $177.21.

(Editing by Jan Paschal)