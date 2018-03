Alcoa announces job cuts at Texas facility

22/08/2008 - 18:23

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. aluminum maker Alcoa Inc said on Friday it has set dates for the layoff of about 300 employees at its Rockdale, Texas, aluminum smelter where the company has idled half of its production due to power supply issues.

In addition, Pittsburgh-based ALCOA (AA.NY )said about 100 contract employees will also be laid-off.

The plant was partially shut in June 2008 because of ongoing supply issues with Luminant's onsite power generating unit, which have exposed the plant to uneconomical power prices, Alcoa said in a statement.

(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Andre Grenon)