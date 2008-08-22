Argentina defend Olympic gold in football

22/08/2008 - 18:45

By Sean Maguire

BEIJING (Reuters) - Argentina defend their Olympic gold inmen's football against Nigeria in the broiling midday heat onSaturday, the last full day of competition in the 2008 Games.

The scorching sun might take the edge off the performancebut will not dim the passion on both sides, who will recalltheir last meeting in a final in 1996, when Nigeria won 3-2with a last-gasp goal the South Americans claimed was offside.

The noon start is the price being paid for hosting the gamein the Bird's Nest stadium, which is needed for the lastsession of track athletics in the evening, and underscores thedifficult place football has within the Olympics.

Governing body FIFA, wary of creating a rival to its ownWorld Cup, restricts the Olympic tournament to under 23 yearolds, with each team permitted three overage players.

Barcelona's dynamic Lionel Messi is the big figure on thefield for the Argentines.

It is the last big day of medals, with 32 on offer,including the last diving gold, in the 10m platform, whichChina's Zhou Luxin is favoured to win to give the hosts a cleansweep of all eight diving medals.

As the Olympic flag is lowered at Sunday's closing ceremonyand passed to London, 2012 hosts, China will be exultant at itssporting success and feel the $43 billion it spent to deliver asilky smooth, spectacular Games has been money well spent.

Attention has focused on the glistening venues and sportingtriumphs like the record breaking eight golds of swimmerMichael Phelps and Usain 'Lightning' Bolt's dazzling threesprint wins.

Apart from the daylight murder of a U.S. tourist related toan American volleyball coach on the first day, little hasdistracted from the sport, despite loud pre-Games criticismChina had clamped down on dissent and broken promises to allowa free press.

A few campaigners for Tibetan independence have beenquietly whisked away, allowing China's rulers to trumpetundisturbed their first place in the medals table, overtakingthe United States which held the top spot for the last threeGames.

U.S. GLOOM

American team leaders have called for a post mortem intotheir disappointing showing after they failed to win a sprintgold in an unboycotted Games for the first time since 1976.

They were not present in the finals of Friday's 4x100relays after embarrassingly dropping the baton in the men's andwomen's heats.

Bolt powered his Jamaican team to a world record victory inthe men's relay to seal his dominance of Beijing athletics. Heends the games with the relay win and emphatic triumphs in the200m and 100m, all achieved in record times.

"All I can say is yo, Jamaican sprinters (are) taking overthe world," he said after his final race.

The 22-year-old struck back at criticism off his exuberantcelebrations by Olympics chief Jacques Rogge who said he shouldshow more respect to other athletes.

"The crowd loves it," said Bolt. "What I do I do formyself, my coach and the fans. I'm just showing mypersonality."

The Jamaican women, who won the individual 100m and 200mraces, missed the chance to give the Caribbean island a cleansweep of sprint golds when they fumbled the baton handover intheir 4x100 relay, allowing the Russians in for victory.

Apart from Sunday's men's marathon the Olympic athleticsend on Saturday. The highlight will be Ethiopian KenenisaBekele's attempt to add the men's 5,000m to his 10,000m title,a double already achieved by female compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba.

The cycling programme ends with mountain biking racesaround a tough 4.5km (3 miles) course of banked curves, drops,rocks and climbing sections through heavy brush and woods.

French Olympic champion Julien Absalon is strong favouriteto retain the men's title, while Spanish world championMargarita Fullana will try to stop Norway's Gunn-Rita DahleFlesjaa from repeating her 2004 win.

