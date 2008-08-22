Dispute over Georgia pullout continues

22/08/2008 - 19:33

Enlaces relacionados Dispute over Georgia withdrawal continues (22/08)

By Margarita Antidze

GORI, Georgia (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it hadcompleted its pullout of troops from Georgia proper, but theWhite House swiftly rejected Moscow's claim that it was now incompliance with a French-brokered ceasefire.

Russia said it had left peacekeepers manning checkpointsinside Georgia, stoking Western fears that Moscow aims to keepa stranglehold on the ex-Soviet republic's economy and to annexadditional territory to breakaway South Ossetia by stealth.

Earlier, Reuters reporters saw convoys of tanks and trucksheading northwards into rebel-held parts of Georgia.

There was no sign of Russian forces moving on into Russiafrom South Ossetia, underlining Tbilisi's concern that Moscowplans to maintain a large military presence in that province.

"The pullout was carried out without any incidents and wascompleted according to plan at 19:50 Moscow time (4:50 p.m.British time)," the Russian Defence Ministry said in astatement.

"Peacekeeping checkpoints in the security zone (insideGeorgia) have started carrying out the tasks set before them.In this way, the Russian side has implemented the agreementsset out (by the presidents of Russia and France)," it said.

Washington said the pullout remained unsatisfactory.

"It is my understanding that they have not completelywithdrawn from areas considered undisputed territory and theyneed to do that," White House spokesman Gordon Johndroe toldreporters in Texas, where U.S. President George W. Bush is on atwo-week working holiday.

The top U.S. general in Europe John Craddock, on a visit toTbilisi, described the Russian pullout, after fighting that haskilled hundreds and made refugees of tens of thousands, as "fartoo little, far too slow".

"A GOOD START"

Georgia's president took some heart from Russia's pullout.

"The fact of the pullout of occupying forces from the maintowns, under enormous pressure from the internationalcommunity, is a good start and a step in the right direction,"President Mikheil Saakashvili told the National SecurityCouncil at a late-night meeting broadcast live on Georgiantelevision.

"But we should not be under any illusions, as our road tofreedom will be long."

Russia and Georgia went to war after Tbilisi tried toretake the capital of South Ossetia by force on August 7-8,provoking an overwhelming counter-attack from Moscow.

A Reuters correspondent saw a convoy of dozens of tanks,armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and trucks heading northfrom central Georgia towards South Ossetia on Friday afternoon.

A Reuters photographer in western Georgia also reportedseeing a column including more than 20 tanks crossing intoAbkhazia, another Moscow-backed rebel province on the BlackSea.

Georgia's National Security Council secretary Kakha Lomaiasaid Russian troops had left the key central town of Gori.

But he said Russian forces appeared to have mined amilitary base. As he spoke, a series of explosions could beheard from its vicinity. A large fire also raged in fields nearGori.

Outside the Black Sea port of Poti, over 200 km (120 miles)west of the main conflict zone, a Reuters photographer sawRussian soldiers using an excavator to dig a trench at acheckpoint guarded by troops and APCs.

U.S. officials regard a Russian withdrawal from the Potiarea, where Georgia's main east-west highway reaches the coast,as a key test of Moscow's commitment to the peace plan.

Moscow has made clear it intends to maintain a substantial"peacekeeping" force in a large buffer zone bordering SouthOssetia and Abkhazia, citing a 1999 accord. Russia says this isneeded to prevent more bloodshed and protect South Ossetians --most of whom hold Russian passports -- from Georgian attacks.

BUFFER ZONE

"The Russians want to have eight peacekeeping checkpointsoutside South Ossetia but that is not agreed with us or withinternational mediators, so it is not Russia's right to decideunilaterally how many checkpoints will be here," Lomaia said.

Georgia says Russia's buffer zone plan violates theceasefire. It fears Russia could use the vaguely wordedceasefire deal to keep officially-designated peacekeepingforces in control of roads and railways.

The deputy chief of the Russian military's General Staff,Anatoly Nogovitsyn, told reporters those checkpoints retainedin a zone along the border between South Ossetia and theGeorgian heartland were permanent.

A map used by Nogovitsyn at the briefing showed the Russiansecurity zone extending down to the main highway east and westof Gori and included Russian checkpoints on the road itself.

The West is concerned for the stability of energy suppliesacross a country viewed by many in Moscow as part of Russia'shistoric sphere of influence.

Georgia is seeking up to $2 billion in aid to repair anddevelop infrastructure, the head of the U.S. government aidagency USAID told reporters on Friday after visiting Tbilisi.

(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom, Matt Robinsonand Gareth Jones in Tbilisi, Dmitry Solovyov in Tskhinvali,Christian Lowe and Oleg Shchedrov in Moscow and Jeremy Pelofskyin Crawford, Texas; writing by Gareth Jones; editing by AndrewRoche)