U.S. crude futures retreat, drop more than $6

22/08/2008 - 19:37

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures fell more than $6 on Friday, pressured by a stronger dollar, expectations of rising OPEC August output and by profit taking after Thursday's surge of $5.62.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange at 2:23 p.m. EDT, front-month October crude was down $6.33, or 5.2 percent, at $114.85 per barrel, trading from $114.40 to $121.86.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)