U.S. crude futures last trade down more than 5 percent

22/08/2008 - 19:44

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil futures tumbled on Friday, sliding as much as $7 intraday, as a stronger dollar, expectations of rising OPEC August output and profit taking after Thursday's surge pressured oil futures.

Concerns about an economic slowdown, especially if Europe and other economies weaken along with the United States, helped bring demand concerns back into focus after Thursday's price jump fueled by geopolitical worries.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October crude last traded in the open outcry floor session down $6.58 or 5.43 percent at $114.60 per barrel, with trading ranging from $114.18 to $121.86.

(Reporting by Robert Gibbons)

