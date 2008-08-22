Canada creates new wildlife areas in far north

22/08/2008 - 20:02

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian government and a number of Inuit groups unveiled a pact on Friday that will shelter the habitat of polar bears, bowhead whales and other animals in the country's northern Nunavut territory.

Canada will spend C$8.3 million ($7.9 million) on the agreement, which will create three new national wildlife areas on and around Baffin Island, Canada's largest island.

The deal will also lead to co-management between the government and Inuit native groups of two existing wildlife areas and eight existing migratory bird sanctuaries across Nunavut, a territory the size of Western Europe.

"We're putting our money where our mouth is in today's action for the environment," Environment Minister John Baird told reporters in Ottawa.

Baird said the agreement will also help protect seals, walruses and various migratory bird species.

($1=$1.05 Canadian)

(Reporting by Wojtek Dabrowski; editing by Rob Wilson)