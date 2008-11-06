Auto execs, Pelosi discuss prospects for more aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chief executives for the Big Three automakers and UAW met on Thursday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to discuss
the prospects of new aid for the hard-hit industry.
Other highlights:
* Pelosi says "must work together to ensure viability" of U.S. auto industry
* Auto CEOs, Pelosi discuss prospects for new loan assistance up to $25 billion and more help from Treasury Department and Fed - industry sources
* Auto CEOs seeking access to Fed's discount window as option - industry sources
(Washington desk for company news)