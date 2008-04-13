China media slam Pelosi on Tibet

13/04/2008 - 6:22

By Emma Graham-Harrison

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese media slammed top U.S.politician Nancy Pelosi as "the least popular person in China"for her stance on Tibet in an editorial on Sunday, and said theBeijing Olympic games would be a triumph of justice over evil.

The belligerent commentaries came the day after Beijingannounced the arrest of nine Buddhist monks for bombing agovernment building in Tibet.

A Tibetan source with strong contacts in its capital,Lhasa, said the city was swirling with rumours of fresh clashesbetween monks and security forces at a key monastery on Lhasa'soutskirts.

China has gone on the offensive in the face of mountinginternational criticism of its handling of violent riots inTibet and a subsequent crackdown, which is clouding the run-upto the Beijing Olympic Games in August.

China considers a growing number of boycott threats andchaotic protests that have marred a global torch relay as anunfair mix of sports and politics ahead of an event it hopedwould be a celebration of three decades of economic reforms andopening.

"Though the torch relay was disrupted by 'Tibetanindependence' factions, no power on earth can block the dreamsof the people of China and the world for peace and theirpursuit of the Olympic spirit," the People's Daily, thenewspaper of China's Communist Party, said on Sunday.

"The lighting of the Olympic flame in the Bird's Neststadium on August 8 will be a moment of pride for China andalso for the whole world, as justice will finally defeat evil."

The official Xinhua agency targeted Pelosi, the Speaker ofthe U.S. House of Representatives, after she backed aresolution urging dialogue with the Dalai Lama, the end of acrackdown on nonviolent protesters and a halt to repression inthe region.

The People's Daily accused the California Democrat ofcynical double standards and said she would likely top anyChinese poll to find "the most disgusting figure".

"The Chinese are fully justified to call her 'a protectorof mobsters, arsonists and murderers'. Why doesn't she give athought to Iraq?" Xinhua said in an English languagecommentary, an apparent reference to U.S. policy in Iraq, ofwhich Pelosi has in fact been a strong critic.

"Pelosi would remain the least popular person for China ifshe stiff-neckedly clings to her double standards and ananti-China stance," it added.

WANTED LIST

Chinese authorities have meanwhile put out a wanted listnaming a total 143 people suspected of involvement in theriots, many of them monks, said a source who saw aTibetan-language local television report.

Lhasa is also swirling with rumours that security forcesclashed with monks on Friday at the major Drepung monastery,and roads leading to it have been blocked, the source said.

No one at the monastery or the local police station couldbe reached for comment.

Beijing has blamed the Dalai Lama, Tibet's exiled spiritualleader, for orchestrating the March 14 riots in Lhasa andunrest that followed in other ethnic Tibetan areas as part of abid for independence.

The Dalai Lama says he is not pushing for a separate stateand denies any involvement in the riots.

On Saturday tens of thousands of people packed a Seattlestadium to hear him call for non-violence. He said on Fridaythat he did not support a boycott of the Beijing Olympics.

(Additional reporting by Benjamin Kang Lim; Editing byJerry Norton)