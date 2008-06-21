Olympic torch starts controversial Tibet leg

21/06/2008 - 4:19

By Chris Buckley

LHASA, China (Reuters) - The Beijing Olympic torch beganpassing through Tibet's capital Lhasa on Saturday in athree-hour display of Chinese national unity that organisershope will wipe aside memories of unrest there three months ago.

The torch relay began under tight security at Luobulinka, atraditional square where Tibetan mountaineer Googbu held theflame aloft. It will arrive at about midday (5:00 p.m. Britishtime) below the towering Potala palace.

"We are convinced that the Beijing Olympic Games' torchrelay in Lhasa will further inflame the patriotic spirit of thepeople," Lhasa's Communist Party boss Qin Yizhi said at theopening ceremony, adding it would also help "smash the schemingof the Dalai Lama clique".

The Beijing Games torch has never been far fromcontroversy, and never more so than in its run through thestreets of this 3,650-metre (12,000 feet) high city.

Police and troops lined the streets, carefully watching thegroups of residents chosen to cheer on the torch. Groups ofstudents from Lhasa University waved Olympic banners, theChinese national flag, as well as the hammer and sickle bannerof the ruling Communist Party.

But some students seemed hesitant in giving an answer whenasked of the meaning of the torch passing through Tibet.

For many exiled Tibetans and human rights groups, the Lhasatorch relay serves as a reminder of China's overbearinginfluence.

"This provocative decision -- with the blessing of theInternational Olympic Committee -- could aggravate tensions andundermine the fragile process to find a peaceful long-termsolution for Tibet and the region," said Human Rights in ChinaExecutive Director Sharon Hom.

But for many Chinese, outraged by the March unrest and thenthe protests against China's rule in Tibet that dogged theinternational stage of the torch relay, the Lhasa stop of thetorch is a moment of vindication.

"The torch is a symbol of China and Tibet is an inseparablepart of China," said Chen Tao, a Han Chinese student who wascheering on the relay.

Baima Chilin, a vice chairman of Tibet's government, saidsupporters of the Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan Buddhistleader, wanted to upset the passage of the torch through theLhasa, where protests and riots challenged Chinese control inMarch.

But he said he was sure the torch relay would not betroubled by protest, and called the relay a symbol of ethnicunity. "People of all ethnic groups in Lhasa greet the Olympictorch relay with immeasurable joy," he told a news conferenceon Friday.

The rings of security surrounding the torch were a constantreminder that even the government fears such joy is notuniversal.

The Lhasa relay has been drastically shortened from the 27kilometres first planned to nine kilometres, and will have 156torch bearers, including 75 ethnic Tibetans and 77 Han Chinese,Dekyi Drolkar of the regional sports authority said.

Matt Whitticase of the London-based Free Tibet Campaign,which supports self-determination for the region, said makingphone calls into Lhasa had become increasingly difficult asauthorities sought to clamp down on potential protest aroundthe torch.

