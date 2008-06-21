China denounces Dalai Lama on torch relay

By Chris Buckley

LHASA, China (Reuters) - Chinese-appointed Tibetan leadersused the passing of the Olympic torch relay through the capitalLhasa on Saturday to defend Communist Party control of theremote Buddhist region and denounce the exiled Dalai Lama.

The torch procession ended under tight security below thetowering Potala palace after having been run for just over twohours before a carefully-selected crowd, some three monthsafter the region was convulsed by bloody anti-Chinese protests.

"Tibet's sky will never change and the red flag with fivestars will forever flutter high above it," Tibet's hardlineCommunist Party boss Zhang Qingli said at a ceremony at the endof the relay.

"We will certainly be able to totally smash the splittistschemes of the Dalai Lama clique," he added.

China accuses the Nobel Peace prize-winning Dalai Lama ofinciting violence and trying to undermine the Beijing Olympics,which open on August 8. The Dalai Lama denies the charges.

The Beijing Games torch has never been far fromcontroversy, and never more so than in its run through thestreets of the 3,650-metre (12,000 feet) high city of Lhasa.

Police and troops lined the streets, closely watching thegroups of residents chosen to cheer on the torch. Groups ofstudents from Lhasa University waved Olympic banners, theChinese national flag, as well as the hammer and sickle bannerof the ruling Communist Party.

"We are convinced that the Beijing Olympic Games' torchrelay in Lhasa will further inflame the patriotic spirit of thepeople," Lhasa's Communist Party boss Qin Yizhi said at theopening ceremony, adding it would also help "smash the schemingof the Dalai Lama clique".

But some students seemed hesitant in giving an answer whenasked of the meaning of the torch passing through Tibet.

"I'm not sure of the meaning," said one ethnic Tibetanstudent, who declined to be identified. "I guess it's the firsttime the torch relay has been held in China's Tibet and that'ssomething to be proud of."

"PROVOCATIVE DECISION"

For many exiled Tibetans and human rights groups, the Lhasatorch relay serves as a reminder of China's overbearinginfluence.

"This provocative decision -- with the blessing of theInternational Olympic Committee -- could aggravate tensions andundermine the fragile process to find a peaceful long-termsolution for Tibet and the region," said Human Rights in ChinaExecutive Director Sharon Hom.

But for many Chinese, outraged by the March unrest and thenthe protests against China's rule in Tibet that dogged theinternational stage of the torch relay, the Lhasa stop of thetorch is a moment of vindication.

"The torch is a symbol of China and Tibet is an inseparablepart of China," said Chen Tao, a Han Chinese student who wascheering on the relay.

Baima Chilin, a vice chairman of Tibet's government, saidsupporters of the Dalai Lama wanted to upset the passage of thetorch through the Lhasa, where protests and riots challengedChinese control in March.

But he said he was sure the torch relay would not betroubled by protest, and called the relay a symbol of ethnicunity. "People of all ethnic groups in Lhasa greet the Olympictorch relay with immeasurable joy," he told a news conferenceon Friday.

The rings of security surrounding the torch were a constantreminder that even the government fears such joy is notuniversal.

Matt Whitticase of the London-based Free Tibet Campaign,which supports self-determination for the region, said makingphone calls into Lhasa had become increasingly difficult asauthorities sought to clamp down on potential protest aroundthe torch.

