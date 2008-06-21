China condemns Dalai Lama in Tibet

21/06/2008 - 9:51

By Chris Buckley

LHASA, China (Reuters) - Chinese Communist Party officialsin charge of restive Tibet used the passing of the Olympictorch relay through the capital Lhasa on Saturday to defendtheir control and denounce the exiled Dalai Lama.

The torch procession ended under tight security below thetowering Potala palace after having been run for just over twohours before a carefully-selected crowd, some three monthsafter the region was convulsed by bloody anti-Chinese protests.

"Tibet's sky will never change and the red flag with fivestars will forever flutter high above it," Tibet's hardlineCommunist Party boss Zhang Qingli said at a ceremony markingthe end of the two-hour relay through strictly guarded streets.

"We will certainly be able to totally smash the splittistschemes of the Dalai Lama clique," he added, in front of thePotala, traditional seat of the Dalai Lama, the most powerfulfigure in Tibetan Buddhism.

China accuses the exiled Dalai Lama of inciting protestsand riots that erupted in Lhasa and then across wider Tibet inMarch, in a bid to undermine the Beijing Olympics, which openon August 8. The Dalai Lama denies the charges.

The Beijing Games torch has never been far fromcontroversy, and never more so than in its run through thestreets of the 3,650-metre (12,000 feet) high city of Lhasa.

The city was under lockdown with police and troops everyfew metres along the relay streets, closely watching the groupsof residents chosen to cheer on the torch. Shops were shut.

At the start of the relay, groups of students -- Tibetanand Han Chinese -- waved Olympic banners, the Chinese nationalflag, and the hammer and sickle banner of the ruling CommunistParty.

"We are convinced that the Beijing Olympic Games' torchrelay in Lhasa will further inflame the patriotic spirit of thepeople," Lhasa's Communist Party boss Qin Yizhi said at theopening ceremony, adding it would also help "smash the schemingof the Dalai Lama clique".

But some students seemed hesitant in giving an answer whenasked of the meaning of the torch passing through Tibet.

"I'm not sure of the meaning," said one ethnic Tibetanstudent, who declined to be identified. "I guess it's the firsttime the torch relay has been held in China's Tibet and that'ssomething to be proud of."

China does not allow free reporting in Tibet, and only afew dozen foreign reporters were allowed to Lhasa for therelay, where they were anxiously shepherded around byofficials.

NO NEED FOR RHETORIC

For many exiled Tibetans and human rights groups, the Lhasatorch relay serves as a sign of China's overbearing influence.The officials' fiery comments about the Dalai Lama are alsolikely to draw criticism from critics who say China has usedthe Games for its own political ends.

"Tibet does not need this Cultural Revolution-stylerhetoric," said the London-based Free Tibet Campaign's MattWhitticase by telephone.

"Instead it needs the type of autonomy that the Dalai Lamahas advocated, and the Chinese government must engage with theDalai Lama in substantive talks to lead to a lasting politicalsettlement in Tibet," he added.

But for many Chinese, outraged by the March unrest and thenthe protests against China's rule in Tibet that dogged theinternational stage of the torch relay, the Lhasa stop of thetorch is a moment of vindication.

"For me as a son of the Chinese people, the Olympic Gamesis a grand event we've always looked forward to," said ZhaLang, a retired ethnic Tibetan official who was among thosecheering on the square under the Potala.

"After the March 14 riots, this event has become even morea symbol of the unity of the Chinese nation."

(Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Beijing; Editingby Valerie Lee)

(For more stories visit our multimedia website "Road toBeijing" at http://www.reuters.com/news/sports/2008olympics ;and see our blog at http://blogs.reuters.com/china )