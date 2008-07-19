Olympic protests pose quandary for Chinese forces

By Lindsay Beck

BEIJING (Reuters) - Banners are banned, flags restrictedand even t-shirts will be scrutinised during Beijing's OlympicGames.

But the list of grievances against host China from both itsown citizens and activists abroad remains as long as ever,raising the question of how an authoritarian state will respondto protests when the eyes of the world are on it.

"They're caught in between their desire to prevent allincidents and their ability not to appear to be going overboardat the same time," said Scott Harrison, managing director ofPacific Strategies and Assessments, a risk consultancy.

Many suspect the prospect for large-scale protest in thecapital is slim.

China has mobilised a 100,000-strong security force tomonitor the Games, a team that includes police, theparamilitary People's Armed Police and the People's LiberationArmy, supplemented by volunteer and private security.

Some 300,000 surveillance cameras will also keep watch overthe city and helicopters will be circling overhead.

What is more probable than mass demonstrations are flashprotests, in which a small group unfurls a banner briefly,before likely being overwhelmed by security forces.

In that case, if the group in question are not Chinesecitizens, analysts say China is likely to react simply byremoving them from the country as quickly as possible.

"Straight to the airport, I think that's what wouldhappen," said Nicholas Bequelin, a researcher at Human RightsWatch in Hong Kong.

Anti-China demonstrations dogged the international leg ofthe torch relay earlier this year, with thousands pouring ontothe streets of London, Paris and San Francisco to protestagainst China's crackdown in Tibet.

NOTHING LEFT TO LOSE

Still, what if the group involved are athletes? What ifthey are Chinese? In those cases, the response would be lesspredictable.

Many think China's own citizens are less likely to beinvolved, not because they are without grievances, but becauseof the huge patriotism that is accompanying the Games, meaningsuch demonstrations would be unlikely to win sympathy from theChinese public.

The exception, though, could be Falun Gong, the spiritualmovement banned in China which shocked authorities when 10,000of its members besieged the Zhongnanhai leadership compound ina 1999 dawn protest.

"They look like everybody else. They coordinate very well.They can use text messages to spontaneously show up at any timeor place," said one foreign analyst who asked not to be namedbecause of the sensitivity of the issue.

"I don't think the police can coordinate to go after them,"he said.

They are also among the groups whose suppression in Chinais so great they may feel they have nothing left to lose byrisking the consequences of a demonstration during theOlympics.

Liu Jing, a vice minister of public security who took thelead in cracking down on Falun Gong, is directing thegovernment's "coordination team" on Olympics security.

The group overseeing measures also includes top securitytsar Zhou Yongkang and the head of Beijing's public securitybureau, Ma Zhenchuan.

Even if the massive police presence mitigates against thepossibility of large-scale protests in the capital, shoulddemonstrators defy the odds, there are worrying precedents forthe handling of such gatherings. Memories of the militarycrackdown on student demonstrators on Tiananmen Square in 1989still loom large.

But analysts say China's policing since then has becomemore sophisticated, and with the sheer numbers of securityforces being deployed, the prospect of having to break up ademonstration of a similar scale highly unlikely.

"I think they're probably pretty disciplined. They don'twant to see a bunch of police or military officers overreactand crack heads," said Harrison.

MASS INCIDENTS

What is more probable than mass protest in the heavilypoliced capital is the prospect of a spontaneous, unrelateddemonstrations in the countryside such as the riot in thesouth-western province of Guizhou in June, when thousandstorched police and government buildings.

It was just one of thousands of protests that happen everyyear across the vast country, often triggered by minorincidents but stemming from corruption and China's yawningrich-poor gap.

The Guizhou protest, sparked by allegations of a cover-upin a girl's death, led Chinese authorities to launch anationwide campaign to defuse such "mass incidents" ahead ofthe Games.

By their very nature though, such protests are spontaneousand unpredictable.

And if they happen during the Olympics, they will leaveChinese forces in a quandary over whether to crack down quicklyand risk condemnation, or let them play out and riskembarrassing attention to social discontent.

"They'll err on the side of clamping down," said oneWestern diplomat.

Others expressed more confidence that China has learned tobetter handle such riots, usually by containing the incidentand then sending in huge police reinforcements.

"Given the trend of protest policing in past years and thehighly exposed nature of the Olympics, Beijing will be muchmore prone to using peaceful methods to control mass protestsduring the Games," wrote Chen Yali in the latest issue of thejournal China Security.

Instead, rights activists say the bigger concern, in termsof risk to participants in any demonstration during theOlympics period, is the spectre of a protest among eitherethnic Tibetans or Uighurs in the country's restive westernborder regions.

"What we are most worried about is the potentialconsequences of protests in Tibet and Xinjiang, where theauthorities might react in a way that is disproportionate,"said Bequelin.

Whether or not those groups would gamble that the attentionof millions of Olympics watchers is worth the risk to theirsafety and the reputation of their cause is an open question.

And, with a myriad of grievances and ever more forms ofexpressing them, whether and what kind of protests mark theBeijing Games is also anyone's guess.

"No matter how the police prepare, anything can happenduring the Olympics," wrote Chen.

