Clasificación de la sexta etapa y general provisional

Estas son las clasificaciones de la sexta etapa, de 204.4 kilómetros entre Villarreal y Sagunto, y de la general provisional de La Vuelta a España.
MADRID, 24 (EUROPA PRESS)
--CLASIFICACIÓN.
-Etapa.
1. Tomasz Marczynski (POL/Lotto-Soudal) 4:47:02.
2. Pawel Poljanski (POL/BORA-hansgrohe)m.t.
3. ENRIC MAS (ESP/Quick-Step Floors)m.t.
4. LUIS LEÓN SÁNCHEZ (ESP/Astana)a 8.
5. Jan Polanc (SLO/UAE Team Emirates) m.t.
6. Warren Barguil (FRA/Team Sunweb) 26.
7. Giovanni Visconti (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) m.t.
8. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) m.t.
9. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) m.t.
10.Jack Haig (AUS/Orica-Scott)m.t.
-General.
1. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky)22:54:38.
2. Esteban Chaves (COL/Orica-Scott)a 11.
3. Nicolas Roche (IRL/BMC Racing) 13.
4. Tejay van Garderen (USA/BMC Racing) 30.
5. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/Bahrain-Mérida) 36.
6. DAVID DE LA CRUZ (ESP/Quick-Step Floors)40.
7. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana)49.
8. Adam Yates (GBR/Orica-Scott)50.
9. Michael Woods (CAN/Cannondale-Drapac) 1:13.
10.Simon Yates (GBR/Orica-Scott)1:26.
23.ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek-Segafredo) 3:10.