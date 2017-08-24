Buscar
Fase de grupos de la Champions: el Madrid se enfrentará al Borussia y el Barça a la Juventus

Clasificación de la sexta etapa y general provisional

24/08/2017 - 17:36

Estas son las clasificaciones de la sexta etapa, de 204.4 kilómetros entre Villarreal y Sagunto, y de la general provisional de La Vuelta a España.

MADRID, 24 (EUROPA PRESS)

--CLASIFICACIÓN.

-Etapa.

1. Tomasz Marczynski (POL/Lotto-Soudal) 4:47:02.

2. Pawel Poljanski (POL/BORA-hansgrohe)m.t.

3. ENRIC MAS (ESP/Quick-Step Floors)m.t.

4. LUIS LEÓN SÁNCHEZ (ESP/Astana)a 8.

5. Jan Polanc (SLO/UAE Team Emirates) m.t.

6. Warren Barguil (FRA/Team Sunweb) 26.

7. Giovanni Visconti (ITA/Bahrain-Merida) m.t.

8. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky) m.t.

9. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana) m.t.

10.Jack Haig (AUS/Orica-Scott)m.t.

-General.

1. Chris Froome (GBR/Sky)22:54:38.

2. Esteban Chaves (COL/Orica-Scott)a 11.

3. Nicolas Roche (IRL/BMC Racing) 13.

4. Tejay van Garderen (USA/BMC Racing) 30.

5. Vincenzo Nibali (ITA/Bahrain-Mérida) 36.

6. DAVID DE LA CRUZ (ESP/Quick-Step Floors)40.

7. Fabio Aru (ITA/Astana)49.

8. Adam Yates (GBR/Orica-Scott)50.

9. Michael Woods (CAN/Cannondale-Drapac) 1:13.

10.Simon Yates (GBR/Orica-Scott)1:26.

.../...

23.ALBERTO CONTADOR (ESP/Trek-Segafredo) 3:10.

